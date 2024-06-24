Reports say that Arteta has identified Mikel Merino as his Secret Cut-Price Midfielder?

Barcelona face competition from Arsenal in their pursuit of Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino. Monday’s edition of Sport backs up this claim and provides the latest on Arsenal’s efforts to sign the midfielder. Merino’s contract runs until 2025, but he isn’t keen on signing an extension. Consequently, Real Sociedad feel that all roads lead towards a transfer for around €25 million.

Merino hinted that he will make a decision about his future after the Euros are over: “The next step has to come from within, from me, from analysing myself, seeing what player I am now, where I am and where I want to go. And what is the way to do it. Now at a football level I still have one more year at Real and I am in the best possible place to live and grow,” he told Relevo.

“Rumors are something that I do not give importance to because I believe that a Euros is the most important thing you can face and requires 100% of your attention. So when the Euro is over and the days go by, I will meet with the club and my representative, to see what they have to say to me and what they don’t, and we’ll see.

“You never know where football can take you, and I am willing to continue my career wherever my heart and my head ask me to.”

Merino has attracted interest from both Barca and Arsenal amongst others. However, Mikel Arteta’s proactive approach could give the Gunners an advantage. Arteta is leading the interest and has already reportedly communicated the ‘big plans’ he has for Merino, which has ‘seduced’ the player.

Merino’s journey from an overlooked spell at Newcastle to becoming a sought-after talent in Spain underscores a remarkable turnaround. His consistent performances for Real Sociedad have not only made him a mainstay in the Spain national team under Luis de la Fuente but have also ignited interest from clubs across Europe. Arteta is reportedly keen to sign his compatriot for Arsenal ‘no matter what,’ ensuring the midfielder has the ‘absolute confidence’ of the manager.

Merino spent the 2017/18 season at Newcastle United before joining Real Sociedad, where he has blossomed into a highly-regarded player over the past six years. At 27, Merino has become a cornerstone in La Liga, capturing the attention of top clubs like Manchester United.

The midfielder’s career began at Osasuna, leading to a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2016. After a brief stint in Germany, Merino joined Newcastle on loan in 2017, with the deal becoming permanent for around £6 million. However, he quickly moved to Real Sociedad, where he has thrived since.

Real Sociedad’s valuation of €25 million is affordable for Arsenal, making the transfer feasible. Merino’s past experience in England and his development in Spain make him a prime target for Arteta as he seeks to bolster his midfield options.

Arsenal have good relations with Sociedad with Tierney spending last season with them, and it is also worth remembering that Martin Odegaard also spent a season playing alongside the midfielder, so should be able to give Arteta his opinion of his character.

I am sure Edu and Arteta will make the right decision whatever happens…

