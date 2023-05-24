Reports say that Thomas Partey could be following Xhaka out of Arsenal

With the season ending in a few days with Arsenal at home to Wolves, all anticipation is on what Edu and Arteta have planned for this summer. As quality players join, some may have to make way.

A few days ago, we hinted that, other than Xhaka, who is apparently poised to leave, Thomas Partey could also be on his way out of the club.

The 30-year-old has been a crucial part of Arteta’s project since he joined in 2020, but injuries impeded his early form. But for the better part of this season, until he lost his mojo a few weeks ago, he was brilliant, anchoring the Arsenal midfield in the traditional No. 6 role, as Odegaard and Xhaka focused on leading the attack as double No. 8s. Now that there are question marks about his future at Arsenal, reports no longer mention him as “untouchable.”

Notably, an article in the Mirror says that reports from Italy suggest two unnamed Italian clubs are keen to approach Arsenal about selling him to them. The Ghana international could be going, and his departure could see Arteta complete his midfield overhaul.

Over the last few days, it’s been claimed Arsenal’s midfield next season could be built around Martin Odegaard alongside summer arrivals Declan Rice, Ilkay Gundogan, and Mason Mount. Let’s hope the trio all join as expected.

At this point, one may ask, “Is an Odegaard-Mount-Rice midfield, with Gundogan as backup, the midfield set-up that helps Arsenal steal Man City’s crown next season?”

Would that trio be a big improvement to the Gunners midfield?

