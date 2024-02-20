Reports say that Zubimendi is very aware of Arsenal’s interest in signing him this summer

It has now been revealed that Arsenal hold a significant transfer lead in the fight for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Dean Jones offered an interesting transfer update on Give Me Sport.

Every day, a major update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Zubimendi drops and the rumours are becoming more positive every day. The Spaniard might be Arsenal’s marquee midfielder signing of the summer.

Jones was requested to provide insight on Liverpool’s pursuit of Zubimendi. And, oddly, the only major reason he mentioned that the Spaniard could transfer to Anfield is if Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso succeeds in replacing Jurgen Klopp. According to the transfer insider, the 25-year-old is keen to make the right decision about where he will play next in the summer, and he’s well aware that Arsenal is interested in him.

As Liverpool fans wait to see if they will hire Xabi from Leverkusen as their next manager and hope he will bring Zubimendi to the club, Jones continues to worry them. He adds that Mikel Arteta (who previously played for Real Sociedad) has ties to the midfielder’s club and the region, which he could utilize to recruit his compatriot.

“It would give Zubimendi a big decision to make. First and foremost, I think the player wants to consider his options carefully and be sure that if he is going to move to the Premier League, it’s the club that fits him. He doesn’t want to make a mis-step at this stage of his career, from what I understand,” Jones said.

“Obviously, Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of his, and he knows that Arsenal want to sign him. Arteta has his own links to Real Sociedad and the region, so that’s good from an Arsenal perspective.”

Thomas Partey is expected to leave in the summer, and Zubimendi could be a suitable replacement. Football London has already confirmed that Arsenal can complete the transfer by activating the midfielder’s £52.3 million release clause. There is already buzz about a Zubimendi-Rice-Odegaard midfield trio; it may be the real deal.

