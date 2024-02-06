Reports say Thomas Partey will definitely leave Arsenal this summer

Thomas Partey’s future at Arsenal has reportedly been decided. The Black Stars midfielder is allegedly in his final months as a Gunner. According to Ryan Taylor of the Mirror, the ex-Atletico Madrid player will leave in the summer due to his inability to overcome persistent injury issues.

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal in 2020 for £45 million. Injuries have limited his playing time, and he has only made 85 Premier League appearances since joining.

The 2022–23 season was his best with Arsenal, and his performance as the sole No. 6 added another element to Arteta’s midfield. He almost won Arteta the league title.

Some expected him to play a major role this season. In fact, when Declan Rice’s signing was made, there was speculation that he would leave, but there was also a notion about how he and the Englishman would coexist in Arteta’s middle.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old has only made four Premier League appearances this season. Not long ago, the Gooners spotted him in training and expected him to be back and to go ahead and play a significant role in the final few months of the season. Unfortunately, this will not be the case. Mikel Arteta announced before his return that he had suffered an injury setback.

It is unclear when he will return, but it is becoming increasingly evident that he is in his final months as a gunner.

Darren N

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video picking their BEST EVER ARSENAL XI compiled of our Gunners since moving to the Emirates What is yours?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…