Reports suggest Arsenal are ready to trigger the €58 million release clause for Athletic Bilbao winger

The UEFA Nations League quarter-final between the Netherlands and Spain, at De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam, provided the perfect scouting opportunity for Gooners.

Beyond the chance to watch Mikel Merino in action, Arsenal fans would have tuned in hoping to get a closer look at rumoured Arsenal targets Martin Zubimendi and Nico Williams.

While I’d love to rave about Zubimendi’s contributions or Merino continuing his brilliance in front of goal, this piece is all about appreciating the incredible performance of Nico Williams.

With four goals in his last six matches, the Spanish winger’s red-hot scoring streak continued.

After limited playing time with Spain since the Euros, Williams earned his first start in a while and took just nine minutes to make his mark on the scoresheet. The sequence began with Lamine Yamal regaining possession and playing the ball to Pedri, who set up Nico. With a swift swivel and turn, Nico slotted the ball effortlessly into the back of the net.

Although the Netherlands went on to equalise 19 minutes later and even took the lead after the break, Nico’s goal was pivotal in Spain salvaging a draw. Without his strike, Mikel Merino’s last-minute equaliser for the 2-2 draw wouldn’t have been possible.

That said, beyond his goal, the Athletic Bilbao winger delivered a solid performance with impressive numbers. He was heavily involved throughout the match.

According to Ai Score, here’s how Nico performed:

– Highest rated in the game: 7.7

– Minutes played: 66

– Shots: 3 (the most in the match)

– Shots on target: 3 (the most in the match)

– Touches: 47

– Accurate passes: 43 (91.5% accuracy)

– Tackles: 2

– Turnovers: 2

He was undoubtedly a standout player against the Netherlands.

Yes, the 22-year-old hasn’t had a prolific season in front of goal—scoring 9 goals and registering 7 assists in 37 games for Bilbao.

However, one could argue that at a bigger club (with no disrespect to Athletic Bilbao), he could flourish. His six goal contributions in 10 Europa League matches certainly provide hope that he can shine on the biggest stages.

When playing for Spain (as he potentially could for Arsenal), he isn’t tasked with constantly running with the ball. Instead, he focuses on creating key attacking moments. Watching him, you’d notice his excellent decision-making—knowing exactly when to cross or shoot. His intelligent movement, coupled with his ability to take on defenders one-on-one, makes him an unpredictable and significant goal threat. Being two-footed only amplifies his versatility and danger in attack.

I’m convinced that in a team like Arsenal, where he wouldn’t be overly relied upon, Nico could experience a significant boost in his goals and assists, similar to Alexander Isak’s Newcastle rise.

By now, most Gooners have accepted that the Raheem Sterling signing hasn’t quenched Arsenal’s thirst for a versatile winger. Well, recent reports from Caught Offside claim that Arsenal are ready to activate Nico Williams’ £49 million (58m euro) release clause—and that move just makes perfect sense.

If this summer marks the club’s attempt to correct their approach after two challenging transfer windows, deals like Nico Williams’ would undoubtedly put Arsenal back on track.

What do you think about Nico Williams and his fit with Arsenal?

Daniel O

