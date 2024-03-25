Reports suggest that Arsenal are set to lose the excellent Jorginho this summer

It’s possible that Jorginho’s time at the Emirates Stadium is coming to an end. Football Insider reported the other day that the Italian midfielder sought more than a one-year contract extension; he wanted a two-year contract extension. This news offered the Gooners hope that there was a conversation over Jorginho’s future, with rumors of Arsenal having an offer for the midfielder on the table. Apparently, Arsenal were offering Jorginho a one-year extension, with the option for another year.

However, now Calciomercato says that Arsenal has ‘left the group’ in terms of conversations concerning Jorginho’s contract renewal.

According to the Italian daily, Jorginho is seriously considering returning to Italy, where he was a success with Napoli before joining Chelsea in the Premier League.

Though he has only started eight Premier League games this season, he has proven to be a valuable asset when called upon. The 32-year-old’s brilliance was integral to Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Liverpool last month (4 February) and 4-1 victory over Newcastle United (24 February).

He has also started the last three league games, all of which have been comfortable victories for Arsenal in their bid for the league title.

Arsenal has advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals, and it would be unfair not to appreciate Jorginho’s performances in that competition. He has played in seven games and captained the team twice.

In addition to his skill on the field, fans have seen him coaching his fellow Gunners, either while warming up or on the field in games. For sure, it would be unfortunate for Arsenal if Jorginho left.

That said, Calciomercato reports that Juventus is closely monitoring his situation and could offer him a platform to return and excel in Serie A, and with regular game time in Italy he is more likely to be picked for his international side, which is very important to the veteran.

Although I would very much like Jorginho to stay at the Emirates, I fully understand him wanting to get one last big contract before he retires, and his recent form suggests he would be a great asset to his country as well…

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…