Reports suggesting that Bissouma is desperate to join Arsenal

Arsenal target is “mad” about Arsenal

According to the reliable The AFC Bell, Arsenal transfer target Yves Bissouma is “mad” about the North London side.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has been exceptional since his switch to England from French club Lille in 2018. The Mali international has been one of the most talked about transfer targets in the Premier League this year.

Liverpool, Arsenal and many other major European clubs are interested in acquiring the services of the 24-year-old. AFC Bell, who is extremely famous amongst Arsenal fans, reported that the player hopes a deal can be concluded between Brighton and Arsenal.

The report, which you can see here (press ‘translate’) said, ‘Bissouma told those close to him that moving to Arsenal was at the top of his list of priorities if the two clubs could reach an agreement.

‘The player’s agents are in continuous, uninterrupted communication with Arsenal, and the player is following developments via text messages with his camp. There is no talk of an official bid yet.’

That will be music to the ears of the club’s faithful, as they dream of the Bissouma-Partey pivot at the Emirates Stadium next season. Arsenal clearly have the upper hand over other clubs when it comes to landing the former Lille man.

The Malian is believed to be a huge Arsenal fan growing up, and has continued to follow the club. Bissouma’s former Lille teammates Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Magalhães are reportedly still in contact and can become influential pieces in turning the head of the Brighton midfielder.

Although no formal bid has been launched by the club, that is expected to change in the coming weeks as Granit Xhaka edges closer to a move to Mourinho’s Roma.

Yash Bisht