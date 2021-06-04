Reports suggesting that Bissouma is desperate to join Arsenal

Arsenal target is “mad” about Arsenal
According to the reliable The AFC Bell, Arsenal transfer target Yves Bissouma is “mad” about the North London side.
The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has been exceptional since his switch to England from French club Lille in 2018. The Mali international has been one of the most talked about transfer targets in the Premier League this year.
Liverpool, Arsenal and many other major European clubs are interested in acquiring the services of the 24-year-old. AFC Bell, who is extremely famous amongst Arsenal fans, reported that the player hopes a deal can be concluded between Brighton and Arsenal.
The report, which you can see here (press ‘translate’) said, ‘Bissouma told those close to him that moving to Arsenal was at the top of his list of priorities if the two clubs could reach an agreement.
‘The player’s agents are in continuous, uninterrupted communication with Arsenal, and the player is following developments via text messages with his camp. There is no talk of an official bid yet.’
That will be music to the ears of the club’s faithful, as they dream of the Bissouma-Partey pivot at the Emirates Stadium next season. Arsenal clearly have the upper hand over other clubs when it comes to landing the former Lille man.
The Malian is believed to be a huge Arsenal fan growing up, and has continued to follow the club. Bissouma’s former Lille teammates Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Magalhães are reportedly still in contact and can become influential pieces in turning the head of the Brighton midfielder.
Although no formal bid has been launched by the club, that is expected to change in the coming weeks as Granit Xhaka edges closer to a move to Mourinho’s Roma.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal should sign this player, he is proven in the Premier league,an Arsenal fan and definitely will give his all for the success of his beloved Arsenal.The central midfield has never been the same since the combative and talented Viera left the club and now Arsenal has the chance to sort this out with Partey and Bissuma bossing the midfield.
If Arsenal sign Bissuma and Buendia the midfield will be a notch higher, Bissuma will provide power and tenacity which will be vital defensively and Buendia will improve the attacking third.
The same was said for Thomas Partey, and lo, he plays some games like an academy novice on trial. The London life coupled with no urgency to win anything, no pressure, hefty weeky wages, agent fees, no European games, fan pamperings, etc, I wish I was a 24 year old, I too would love to play for AFC! The real warriors – Tierney, Gab M., Saka, ESR, Holding find no excuses and no one to blame for an off match,
Better we try a look out for a decent player at half the costs – wages, transfer fee,etc. Big name / fee signings have failed to get us UCL glory or EPL title or even the Europa Cup- Ozil, Laca, Partey, Willian, Xhaka, Leno,Pepe. Search and sign the next Kante, rather than relying on overpriced playes who have given us the 8th spot for the last two seasons
Praying this one happens.
At last with an incoming signing we will actually SEE an UPGRADE in QUALITY, with the added bonus of a “prem fresh” player coming straight into the side ready to make a difference.
A Partey / Bissouma pairing WILL excite us (Josh).
One down (hopefully), 3 or 4 more to go.
why is every player to have played in france wanting to join arsenal.