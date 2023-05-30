Report – Man City prepared to cash in on Arsenal target

Arsenal’s pursuit of Joao Cancelo has received a boost as the Manchester City defender appears to be surplus to requirements at his current club.

Cancelo spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he secured the Bundesliga title.

However, it seems that Cancelo is no longer in favour at City and Bayern Munich does not appear interested in making his loan move permanent.

This situation has created an opportunity for Arsenal to make a move for the former Juventus player. The Gunners are reportedly keen to reunite Cancelo with his former teammates Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

In further good news for Arsenal, The Sun has revealed that Manchester City has now transfer-listed the Portuguese international.

Cancelo had left the Etihad due to a lack of playing time, and his situation hasn’t improved during his loan spell at Bayern. As a result, City is willing to sell him this summer, increasing Arsenal’s chances of acquiring him before the start of the new season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo is a player we can use to solve our full-back problem and he is much more experience than most of the players we have targeted for that spot.

Having won several league titles with City, he could push us to get one for ourselves as Jesus and Zinchenko nearly did in this campaign.

