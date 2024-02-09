Rescheduled for Valentines Day. Women’s Conti Cup QF, London City Lionesses v Arsenal

Arsenal Women should have travelled to Princes Park on Wednesday night, to take on London City Lionesses in the Women’s Conti Cup quarter-finals. But, unfortunately, the match was postponed due to the pitch being water-logged.

It has now been confirmed that the match has been rescheduled for Valentines Day – Wednesday 14th February, kick-off 7PM UK, as per the official Arsenal tweet below.

Our FA Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final against London City Lionesses has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 14 at 7pm 🏆 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 9, 2024

Chelsea, Manchester City & Aston Villa have all made it to the Women’s Conti Cup semi-finals, but defending champions Arsenal Women will need to wait another 5 days, to see if they can make it past the London City Lionesses to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa and the winner of Arsenal’s game against second-tier London City Lionesses are in the final four. Everyone will find out their Conti Cup semi-final opponents in Friday’s draw, which takes place live on Sportsday on the BBC News channel (18:30 GMT).

Next up for Arsenal Women is Manchester City, at Meadow Park, on Sunday 11th February, kick-off 12:30 PM UK. The teams will be vying for a place in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals. Arsenal & Man City are in the WSL top 3 and the FA Cup game result, which could go either way, will determine who progresses in the FA Cup. Arsenal Women were knocked out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage last season, when they lost to eventual FA Cup champions Chelsea.

A tough week coming up Gooners!?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

