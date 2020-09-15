Respected journalist appears to confirm that Arsenal’s move for Ligue 1 star is completed

Runar Alex Runarsson will join Arsenal as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are strengthening their team in this transfer window and they have already added the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian.

Some of their players might be forced to leave this summer as well and Martinez might become the first.

The Argentine wants to become Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper after he starred in that role when Bernd Leno was injured in June.

He has interest from several teams in this transfer window, but it seems that Aston Villa has won the race to sign him.

Arsenal has wasted no time in replacing him. The Gunners have made the likes of David Raya and Runarsson as targets.

Reports yesterday claimed that the Gunners will spend around £10m to land Raya (The Sun), but Runarsson emerged as a target before the day ended.

The Icelandic goalie currently plays for Dijon and the French side has set a £1.5 million valuation on his head.

If he does join the Gunners, it will become another case of Arsenal going for a cheaper alternative. Fans will hope that he comes good for the team.