Respected journalist David Ornstein makes big Gabriel claim

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal’s move for Lille defender, Gabriel Magalhaes is completed and it just remains for the Gunners to announce his arrival.

The Brazilian has been one of Arsenal’s top target for this summer’s transfer window.

His fine performances after breaking into Lille’s first team over the past two seasons prompted top European teams to take notice of him.

He was part of the Lille team that qualified for the Champions League at the end of the 2018/19 season and he starred for them in the European competition last season.

Several teams wanted to sign him including Napoli and Everton, but Arsenal has won the race for his signature.

The Gunners have spent some time signing Brazilian players recently and the defender will join David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli and Willian at the Emirates when he officially becomes an Arsenal player.

Ornstein was asked on Twitter by an Arsenal fan if there is a new update on the defender’s move because it was dragging on for too long and he replied that the transfer has already been completed and the Brazilian is simply isolating in England.

He replied: “It isn’t dragging on Scott – Gabriel has signed, is in quarantine and it’s just a matter of Arsenal announcing it. So nothing to be worried about”