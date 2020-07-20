Respected journalist gives an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has emerged as a top summer target for Arsenal as they look forward to their first summer transfer window under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has brought about an air of optimism with improved performances from his team since he became the club’s manager last year.

It is important for the club to back him with new signings so that they can build on their progress on the field this season.

Partey is one player that has been consistently linked with a move to the Emirates, and his recent performances for Atletico Madrid suggests that he would be a fine addition to Arsenal.

Several reports have claimed that he would join the Gunners when the transfer window reopens, but the Spaniards also want to keep hold of him.

They have reportedly offered him a new deal to remain with them beyond his current contract, and he is considering their latest offer.

Respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano was asked about an update on the player’s future and he replied that the Ghanian is currently discussing a new deal with Atleti before adding that Arsenal is waiting for him to decide what to do next about his future.