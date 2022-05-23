Resurgent Arsenal man to get a new short-term deal

Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal will hand a new one-year deal to Mohamed Elneny as a reward for his decent form in the last few weeks.

The Egyptian has come back in from the cold to become an unsung hero for the Gunners in the final few weeks of the season.

With Thomas Partey out and Albert Sambi Lokonga struggling for form since he joined the club, Arteta decided to give a new chance to Elneny, and the Egyptian took it with both hands.

He is now being tipped to stay and in a recent update on his future, transfer insider, Romano tweeted: “Mo Elneny set to extend his contract with Arsenal. New deal until June 2023 with option for further season as expected.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Judging by his form in recent weeks, it is clear Elneny has to remain at the Emirates.

He might not play often when Partey returns to full fitness, but the best clubs around the world have squad depth and this helps them to keep challenging and winning trophies.

If we keep Elneny, we would enjoy the luxury of having a tried and trusted midfielder as a squad member.

Hopefully, this agreement will be signed soon so that we can focus on adding new players to the squad.