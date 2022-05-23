Resurgent Arsenal man to get a new short-term deal

Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal will hand a new one-year deal to Mohamed Elneny as a reward for his decent form in the last few weeks.
The Egyptian has come back in from the cold to become an unsung hero for the Gunners in the final few weeks of the season.
With Thomas Partey out and Albert Sambi Lokonga struggling for form since he joined the club, Arteta decided to give a new chance to Elneny, and the Egyptian took it with both hands.
He is now being tipped to stay and in a recent update on his future, transfer insider, Romano tweeted: “Mo Elneny set to extend his contract with Arsenal. New deal until June 2023 with option for further season as expected.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Judging by his form in recent weeks, it is clear Elneny has to remain at the Emirates.
He might not play often when Partey returns to full fitness, but the best clubs around the world have squad depth and this helps them to keep challenging and winning trophies.
If we keep Elneny, we would enjoy the luxury of having a tried and trusted midfielder as a squad member.
Hopefully, this agreement will be signed soon so that we can focus on adding new players to the squad.
Huge mistake to keep this very moderate, which really means POOR, player for another year. How any fan could expect better results with THIS sort of player in the team is a mystery to we realists!
Reliable squad player, so on board with this deal. My concern though is if Xhaka also stays which means we probably sign only one midfielder when we really need two. A no.8 who can help us dictate play a lot better than and can chip in with a few goals like Tielemans or Aouar as well as a top quality no.6 who can help break up play like Bissouma or Phillips.
Hopefully signs new contract then we sell him
Elneny has officially become an Arteta signing. If his form continues, he will be regarded as such. But if tomorrow he plays badly, he will be billed as an indisciplined, bang average, useless, deadwood, dross Arsene Wenger player if/when results go south. Either way, Arteta wins. I love this manager
Keep el neny sell xhaka its xhaka who can generate some founds they both average but el neny cheaper and comfortable on the bench keep el neny upgrade on xhaka
Arsenal FC : nowhere but sideways