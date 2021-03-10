Revealed: Accomplished manager rejected Arsenal

Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for over 20 years and when the Frenchman left, they looked for an accomplished manager to take over from him.

They eventually made Unai Emery their next boss after he left the same role at PSG.

The Spaniard had won multiple leagues and cups in France to add to his Europa League triumphs with Sevilla.

He looked to be the right choice, but he was fired after just over a season at the helm and a new search began.

One of the managers that were linked with a move to the Emirates at the time is former Juventus gaffer, Max Allegri.

He had left his role as the manager of the Italian champions after winning several league titles among other trophies and Arsenal wanted him.

The Italian’s mentor Giovanni Galeone just told Radio Kiss Kiss that the Gunners approached him for the Emirates job.

However, he turned down the offer to move to London because of family problems.

Galeone said: “The reason is simple: due to some serious family problems with his mother, he had to say no to major clubs.

“Max has said no to Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid. Now he wants to go back and he wants a first-class club. He also rejected PSG.

“He rejected Real because he had previously declined the clubs already mentioned. I said to him: ‘But how can you reject such an important club?’

“Max’s response surprised me: ‘I’m not a clown. If I said no to other clubs, I can’t accept another offer after only ten days, I’m not a clown.’

“Allegri is an honest man, a gentleman and a great professional.”