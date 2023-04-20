Revealed: Arsenal is moving from the public company model

Arsenal has been a PLC in name only since it was de-listed in 2018 and the club is taking further steps to become private.

Football Insider reveals it is finalising the process of being re-registered as a private company.

It claims several Company House submissions on the 18th of April confirm they are moving towards a private company model.

The report claims the details would be made available after processing at the end of the month.

Stan Kroenke has been reluctant to sell the club and this move shows he is serious about owning it for a long time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As long as the Kroenkes continue to invest in the club, we have almost no problem with their ownership.

We just want owners who will invest in the club and make it better than it is at the moment.

In the last few transfer windows, the current owners have splashed the cash to show they are serious about owning the club and they will always get our support as long as this continues.

Our players have to repay the investment by winning some trophies and if we end this campaign with the Premier League title, it would be an amazing way to end an impressive season.

