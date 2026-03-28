Revealed – Carabao Cup final online ticket scam

After missing out on the lottery for tickets to the Carabao Cup Final, I decided to look on the internet for tickets, as I am sure many other fans did.

As a Gold Member and season ticket holder since 1970, I have always been fortunate enough to obtain cup final and Community Shield tickets, so it came as a shock to be told, by email, that I had missed out this time.

A Costly Mistake

Thinking that this meant the club had sold out its allocation straight away, I immediately searched the internet and found a website called “VIP SEATS” and was surprised to find that they had 22 seats available. Of course, they were expensive, but I wanted to go, could afford the money required, and decided to spend £110 for a lower-tier seat.

Such was my desire to go and watch our club win its first silverware in six years, I did not carry out proper due diligence. I only checked the references on the site, which all seemed positive, so I went ahead and purchased my seat.

Within minutes, an email came back thanking me for the purchase and informing me that I would receive my ticket five days before the final, so far so good.

However, five days before the fateful day, nothing had arrived, so I sent them an email asking for my money to be returned. I received a reply within seconds stating that all tickets had been sent out and would be with everyone before the weekend.

A Warning to Others

Of course, nothing arrived, and I returned to the website to find many messages from fellow Gooners who had done the same thing as me and had not received their tickets.

One poor supporter had bought two tickets for his son and himself, booked overnight accommodation for just under £500, and lost the lot.

Meanwhile, the club had sent me a second email saying I had been fortunate enough to have been allocated a seat in the second ballot. Of course, thinking I had secured mine from VIP TICKETS, I did not apply.

Then I received a phone call from Phil (PAL) asking if I had a ticket and whether we could meet up. After explaining the situation, Phil kindly offered me his spare seat, as his partner could not attend, and that is how I eventually got to see the game.

The reason for this article is to warn others that, no matter how desperate one is to watch our club play, due diligence and common sense should always come first when buying online.

I am currently in the process of trying to recover my money via American Express, who, by the way, have been excellent and, fingers crossed, I will get the £110 back.

A long-winded explanation of me being completely foolish, but hopefully a warning to others not to fall into the same trap as I did.