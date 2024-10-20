Revealed: Declan Rice’s conversation with the referee after Bournemouth game

Declan Rice was Arsenal’s standout player in yesterday’s match against Bournemouth, and he acknowledged afterward that they simply cannot afford to keep getting red cards during matches.

The Gunners have been one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League this season, and they were expected to defeat the Cherries.

They likely could have achieved that had they kept 11 players on the pitch for the entire match or if Gabriel Martinelli had converted a golden opportunity.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side fell short, and they now face the challenge of taking on Liverpool next weekend without William Saliba.

Saliba’s red card marked Arsenal’s third sending-off of the season, raising concerns about a troubling trend.

At the end of the game, Rice was seen having a chat with the referee Robert Jones and Metro Sport revealed what the midfielder told the official.

The report claims Rice said: ‘Every week it’s the same.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our discipline should be a cause for concern now, and it is threatening to derail our season, so we have to do something about it.

The players know they cannot continue to lose a man in games because that would make it impossible to win those matches.

