Revealed: How Arsene Wenger nearly signed long term target for just £1 million

Arsenal could have signed Dayot Upamecano for just £1 million five years ago, but they will have to pay at least £50 million for him now.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the French youngster who has been in fine form for RB Leipzig.

His form has also attracted the interests of other top European sides who could beat Arsenal to his signature.

However, under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal had the chance to sign the player when he was just a promising 15 years old.

The Gunners had followed his progress in France with Valenciennes and had plans in place to sign him for just £1 million.

Sun Sport claims that the deal fell through eventually and he moved to RB Salzburg before joining RB Leipzig where he has flourished into one of the world’s best young defenders.

Upamecano is now one of Arsenal’s top targets ahead of the next transfer window, however, they face major competition for his signature now.

A recent report claims that Bayern Munich and Barcelona are ahead of the Gunners in the race for his signature and that won’t be good news to Arsenal fans.

Upamecano isn’t the only player that nearly signed for Arsenal. The same report from the Sun claims the Gunners have reportedly come close to signing the likes of Gerard Pique, Raphael Varane, Virgil van Dijk, Paul Pogba, among others before.

I am not surprised by this revelation and not annoyed by it either. Every major clubs misses out on players that then go on to become superstars, that is the nature of football when it comes to dealing with young hot prospects.