Revealed: How Man City almost signed Aubameyang ahead of Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already made himself one of the Premier League’s greatest ever imports.

The Gabon star joined Arsenal in the winter of 2018 and he has gone on to become the club’s top scorer in that time and he was made the captain earlier this season.

He is entering the final year of his Arsenal contract soon and such has been his importance that the Gunners are fighting to ensure that he extends his stay with them.

However, a new report from The Athletic reveals that the former Borussia Dortmund man would have been a Manchester City player right now if Pep Guardiola had moved ahead with plans to sign him.

It claims that the Citizens were also monitoring Aubameyang during his time in Dortmund and there had been plans to land him.

However, Guardiola decided against signing him after learning of his troubling lifestyle.

The striker would eventually move to Arsenal and he has proven to be one of the Premier League’s best scorers.

He won the Golden Boot last season alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and he is in the mix to win it again this season.

Should he stay at Arsenal, he can fire the Gunners back to the Champions League at the end of next season despite yesterday’s humbling at the hands of his former suitors.