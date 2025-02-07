Revealed: How much Matheus Cunha will cost Arsenal in the summer

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs keeping an eye on Matheus Cunha as they look to bring in a new striker to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Despite Kai Havertz occasionally impressing as a false nine, there is a growing belief that Arsenal need a more clinical and natural striker to take their attack to the next level.

Many fans expected the club to make a move for Cunha in the last transfer window, but instead, Arsenal focused their efforts on signing Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. However, the Villans rejected their advances, and Arsenal ultimately did not pursue Cunha, despite the Brazilian being on the radar of several clubs.

Since joining Wolves, Cunha has been one of their standout performers, showcasing his pace, technical ability, and creativity in the final third. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and Wolves were keen to secure his long-term future, leading to him signing a new contract with the club. On the surface, this would suggest he is unlikely to leave anytime soon. However, a Daily Mail report has now revealed that the deal includes a £62 million release clause, which means that if a club meets that figure in the summer, Wolves would be unable to prevent his departure.

For a club of Arsenal’s stature, that fee is not out of reach, especially if Cunha continues to impress for the remainder of the season. His versatility and skillset make him an attractive option for Arteta’s squad, as he can operate both as a centre-forward and in wider attacking roles. If Arsenal decide to trigger his release clause, they could secure a player capable of making a real impact in their push for silverware.

With the Gunners aiming to challenge for the Premier League title and compete in the Champions League, bringing in a proven forward like Cunha could be the final piece of the puzzle. While other clubs may also be interested, Arsenal’s ambition and need for a top-class striker could see them make a serious move when the transfer window reopens.