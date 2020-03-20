Revealed: How much Premier League clubs could lose if this season is cancelled

Premier League clubs face a massive financial hit if the season is cancelled

Every Premier League stands to lose close to £40 million each if this season is completely cancelled according to The Times.

One of the League’s major source of income is broadcast rights and the cancellation of this season would mean that teams can no longer receive revenues for games that would have been broadcast from this campaign.

The amount that could be lost in reportedly £750 million and each team would be recording losses of about £37.5million on average.

The Premier League has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The virus is ravaging the whole of Europe after starting to spread from China.

This has caused the European football governing body to postpone Euro 2020 to next year.

The postponement was implemented to allow countries to finish their league divisions. The Premier League was initially supposed to resume on the 4th of April, but that has now been pushed back to the end of that month.

There is still scepticism that the season can resume then, but Premier League clubs have all agreed to complete the season which would be a smart move on their part as they can then get the TV revenues from the remaining games.

Arsenal would be more focused on making it into a European place when this season resumes.