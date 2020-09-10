Revealed – The key reason why Arsenal is keeping Aubameyang 

David Ornstein has revealed to TalkSport that if Mikel Arteta wasn’t Arsenal’s manager, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will probably not sign his new deal.

The Athletic journalist claims that the Gabon striker has reached an agreement with the Gunners over a new deal and it will be announced soon.

Ornstein also claims that he will sign a three-year deal and become the club’s highest earner, making more than Mesut Ozil.

This is the news that Arsenal’s fans have been waiting for and it will surely delight them.

Ahead of the new season, the team will also have their morale boosted knowing that one of the best strikers in the world will be remaining with them.

However, all this would not have been possible without the influence of Arteta, the football expert told TalkSPORT.

He revealed that the striker is extremely close to his manager and that was key in keeping him at the Emirates for three more seasons.

“I don’t believe he’s put pen to paper just yet, but he will do and it’s fantastic news for Arsenal fans because after months of speculation the negotiations are complete,” Ornstein told the talkSPORT Breakfast on Thursday morning.

“I think he was always very happy to stay, it was just about striking the right deal.

“The negotiation process was started by Raul Sanllehi and after he left was picked up by director of football operations Huss Fahmy and technical director Edu.

“But Mikel Arteta was absolutely crucial to getting this process done. His intervention really escalated the process, his relationship with Aubameyang and his father, who is absolutely fundamental to his career, was pivotal to getting this over the line.

“Aubameyang and Arteta are extremely close and, if Arteta was not the Arsenal head coach, I’m not sure that Aubameyang would have signed this new contract.

“Arteta is leading this club in a very positive direction, they’re clearly going to be more competitive than they’ve been at any time in recent years, he’s building a nice squad.”