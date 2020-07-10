Revealed: Tough Kieran Tierney leaves his teammates hurting in training

Kieran Tierney has emerged as one of the best players at Arsenal in recent games.

We can now understand when Mikel Arteta spoke of his excitement as he looked forward to having the former Celtic man in his team.

The Scotsman has shown so much pace and power in his recent games for the club and his upturn in form coincides with Arsenal also becoming a better team.

Arsenal has also become a tougher team to break down with the whole of the team becoming very strong at defending against their opponents.

Tierney joined the Gunners from a very strong Celtic team and when he moved to the Emirates, he approached each training with so much intensity that he left his teammates hurting, ESPN via Daily Record reveals.

Arsenal had been a relaxed team for a long time as Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery both didn’t demand much from the Gunners in terms of intensity, but Tierney was coming from an intense environment at Celtic and his tough style of play was a problem for his new teammates.

The Scotsman is now enjoying his football with his new teammates because Mikel Arteta demands more from them in training just like in matches as well.