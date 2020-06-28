Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration at the latest Mikel Arteta team selection.
There is anger in some quarters that David Luiz has managed to get himself back into the starting XI and obviously questions being asked about Mesut Ozil omission once again.
First off, Mesut Ozil is out because he missed training yesterday with a slight injury to his back as confirmed by the club straight after they announced the team line up. Strange how they never let us know this earlier but there you go.
🗞 Update on @MesutOzil1088
Mesut missed training yesterday due to a slight back injury, so he is not in today's matchday squad.#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/eIRizap3Qx
As for David Luiz, the fans are far from impressed as this selection of tweets shows.
Lacazette away from home?
David Luiz?
Arteta what're you doing 😂
David Luiz oh no….
David Luiz, we definitely ain't winning this game
David Luiz… We have already lost this one God. pic.twitter.com/DORrsR0wtW
WHY DAVID LUIZ ON OMG
Luiz now has to go out and justify his contract extension because if he does not it will not be him under immense pressure but Arteta.
Arteta will be the one that will now have to answer for the mistakes that Luiz will inevitably commit, hopefully there will be none today because Arsenal really does need to do well in this competition. It is probably the most likely route to European football next season.
The Spanish regime 😳
Yeah. He’ll really have to justify a contract extension in one game. Pathetic
I hope he prove us wrong with a solid performance
Very sad that the clown Luiz has to be in the team once again. Hi
Clearly it doesn’t matter how bad Luiz plays, he keeps getting chance after chance. Great example to set to our youngsters. Play consistently like trash, and not only do you stay in the team, you’ll get a new contract as well! Banter FC!
Our Defenders can’t even take proper touch…
So carelessly put out for throw…
Apparently Luiz new contract is on much lower wage that he was on. 10 +1 per week