Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Revealed – Why Mesut Ozil is out and Arsenal fans react to David Luiz inclusion

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration at the latest Mikel Arteta team selection.

There is anger in some quarters that David Luiz has managed to get himself back into the starting XI and obviously questions being asked about Mesut Ozil omission once again.

First off, Mesut Ozil is out because he missed training yesterday with a slight injury to his back as confirmed by the club straight after they announced the team line up. Strange how they never let us know this earlier but there you go.

As for David Luiz, the fans are far from impressed as this selection of tweets shows.

Luiz now has to go out and justify his contract extension because if he does not it will not be him under immense pressure but Arteta.

Arteta will be the one that will now have to answer for the mistakes that Luiz will inevitably commit, hopefully there will be none today because Arsenal really does need to do well in this competition. It is probably the most likely route to European football next season.

Posted by

Tags David Luiz Mesut Ozil

7 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Jah son says:
    June 28, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    The Spanish regime 😳

    Reply
  2. Joe Allysons says:
    June 28, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Yeah. He’ll really have to justify a contract extension in one game. Pathetic

    Reply
  3. Adajim says:
    June 28, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    I hope he prove us wrong with a solid performance

    Reply
    1. Dino says:
      June 28, 2020 at 12:54 pm

      Very sad that the clown Luiz has to be in the team once again. Hi

      Reply
  4. ThirdManJW says:
    June 28, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Clearly it doesn’t matter how bad Luiz plays, he keeps getting chance after chance. Great example to set to our youngsters. Play consistently like trash, and not only do you stay in the team, you’ll get a new contract as well! Banter FC!

    Reply
  5. Kedar says:
    June 28, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    Our Defenders can’t even take proper touch…
    So carelessly put out for throw…

    Reply
  6. Ackshay says:
    June 28, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Apparently Luiz new contract is on much lower wage that he was on. 10 +1 per week

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs