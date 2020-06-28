Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration at the latest Mikel Arteta team selection.

There is anger in some quarters that David Luiz has managed to get himself back into the starting XI and obviously questions being asked about Mesut Ozil omission once again.

First off, Mesut Ozil is out because he missed training yesterday with a slight injury to his back as confirmed by the club straight after they announced the team line up. Strange how they never let us know this earlier but there you go.

🗞 Update on @MesutOzil1088 Mesut missed training yesterday due to a slight back injury, so he is not in today's matchday squad.#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/eIRizap3Qx — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2020

As for David Luiz, the fans are far from impressed as this selection of tweets shows.

Lacazette away from home?

David Luiz?

Arteta what're you doing 😂 — LKG (@UtdLG) June 28, 2020

David Luiz oh no…. — King Auba 👑 (@Auba_SZN) June 28, 2020

David Luiz, we definitely ain't winning this game — Dark♞Knight (@LudwaX) June 28, 2020

David Luiz… We have already lost this one God. pic.twitter.com/DORrsR0wtW — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 28, 2020

WHY DAVID LUIZ ON OMG — ben (@KeyZowBR) June 28, 2020

Luiz now has to go out and justify his contract extension because if he does not it will not be him under immense pressure but Arteta.

Arteta will be the one that will now have to answer for the mistakes that Luiz will inevitably commit, hopefully there will be none today because Arsenal really does need to do well in this competition. It is probably the most likely route to European football next season.