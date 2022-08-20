Review: All or Nothing Arsenal Episode 8 – Losing to Spurs destroys our Top Four hopes

Episode 8 starts with Arteta sat in a car saying, ‘We have big ambition to be in the Champions League next season, that’s our target ‘

Not fifth readers …… fourth!

Zero mention that fifth in any way would be progress.

In fact, our manager laughs when asked if 5th would be a success given where they had finished the previous year.

Maybe he has an agenda?

The issue with Arsenal taking Amazon’s money in the first place which it was always likely to be a documentary on disappointment.

Of course, the results at Spurs and Newcastle hurt but you could accept it if the performance was better.

Given what was at stake it’s still hard to fathom how bad we were at the Lane and Saint James Park.

Our managers response to the North London Derby debacle was to downplay it and hope it wouldn’t impact the Newcastle game, yet you sensed he knew?

Xhaka has come across well throughout this project, he warns at half time that his peers are playing like a 2nd Division team. In 8 episodes I haven’t heard anything from Odegaard.

There is a comical moment when Arteta at full time of the 2-0 loss suggests that Norwich could still beat Spurs and not one player looks up in hope.

Without the happy ever ending though, editors are forced to find a feel-good finale.

Ramsdale, Ian Wright, a fan, and most worryingly, Vini Venkatesham all try to present 5th as progress.

The Chief executive was around when Mr Wenger and Emery were forced out when 5th wasn’t viewed as success, it breaks my heart to hear this now trying to be sold as something we should be happy about.

Be like Man United celebrating 5th because it’s better than 6th

Overall, what’s been your feelings on All Or Nothing?

Dan Smith

