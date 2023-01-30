Review: Arsenal 9-0 Leeds as Gunners January signings score debut goals in FA Cup by Michelle

Arsenal cruised into the 5th round of the Vitality FA Women’s Cup after they dominated fourth-tier Leeds all the way to a 9-0 home win at Meadow Park on Sunday afternoon.

Jonas Eidevall’s starting XI included debut starts for Brazilian international Gio forward, Danish international midfielder Kathrine Kuhl and Dutch international Victoria Pelova. Marckese was also in the starting line-up with goalkeeper Sabs D’Angelo on the bench after making her full debut against Aston Villa through last week – Zinsberger was nowhere to be seen..

Arsenal‘s nine goals came from eight different players scoring in a 9-0 hammering as the Gunners did not let the visitors get a single shot away. Caitlin Foord, January signing Kathrine Kuhl, Kim Little, Lina Hurtig, Jen Beattie, Stina Blackstenius, Michelle Agyemang, and January signing Victoria Pelova all got on the scoresheet, creating an enjoyable afternoon at Meadow Park as Arsenal cruised into the 5th round.

See full match highlights below.

The draw for the fifth round proper of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup will be made live on the BBC’s Sportsday show on Monday evening. With 16 fourth round ties taking place on Sunday, the draw will take place between 6.30pm and 7pm on the programme which is aired on the BBC News channel and also available via the BBC iPlayer.

The fifth round proper will then be played on Sunday 26 February 2023

Our Gunners are back in Women’s Super League action next Sunday 5th February with a trip to West Ham. Kick-off is at 6:45pm UK. Tickets for Arsenal’s away match against West Ham are already sold out.

Can’t wait to see who our Gunners will face in the 5th round..

