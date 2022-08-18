Review: Arsenal All or Nothing Episode 5 – Auba offloaded to Barcelona

Episode 5 – Only tells half a story by Dan

Episode 5 begins with Edu saying ‘With Aubameyang we have to careful of making a mistake.’

This the introduction to the month that would cost us a place in the top 4, the decision to give away our striker without a replacement, relying on Eddie Nketiah and Lacazette.

The original plan is for Auba to be reintroduced to the squad. The only issue is that’s not what Arteta is thinking, even after watching his team barely manage a shot on target at Nottingham Forest.

Inexcusable given that the City Ground wouldn’t be the only fixture that period where we wouldn’t score.

I still don’t understand to this day how failing to meet your objectives while slashing the wage bill is for ‘the best interest of the club’?

We suddenly jump scenes, and the narrator tells us the club’s final decision is to try and negotiate a transfer away.

We are not given an explanation why, nor do we hear the player’s account which I’m shocked Amazon didn’t demand.

Nor is there an explanation why we couldn’t field a team for the North London Derby at the same time we were letting players leave.

Auba is one of 5 players loaned out or released we are told ‘this is in the best interest for our future.’

Surely best for our future is Auba being an option off the bench helping us qualify for the Champions League?

Yet hours from the end of the transfer window it’s clear that Edu’s only priority is for the club not to be paying the player’s salary anymore.

While it’s fascinating to watch our lawyers play poker with Barcelona it’s disheartening to see them high fiving each other like the window had been a success, at the same time the team were struggling to score goals.

Watching Xhaka at home with his family is content I would like to see more of.

Featured is the same wife and children that fans on social media wished cancer on.

Various YouTubers post how this is a gamble.

Chris Sutton is heard saying ‘ Arteta must now make top 4’…….. he doesn’t!

Dan Smith

