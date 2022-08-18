Review: Arsenal All or Nothing Episode 5 – Auba offloaded to Barcelona

Episode 5 – Only tells half a story by Dan
Episode 5 begins with Edu saying ‘With Aubameyang we have to careful of making a mistake.’
This the introduction to the month that would cost us a place in the top 4, the decision to give away our striker without a replacement, relying on Eddie Nketiah and Lacazette.
The original plan is for Auba to be reintroduced to the squad. The only issue is that’s not what Arteta is thinking, even after watching his team barely manage a shot on target at Nottingham Forest.
Inexcusable given that the City Ground wouldn’t be the only fixture that period where we wouldn’t score.
I still don’t understand to this day how failing to meet your objectives while slashing the wage bill is for ‘the best interest of the club’?
We suddenly jump scenes, and the narrator tells us the club’s final decision is to try and negotiate a transfer away.
We are not given an explanation why, nor do we hear the player’s account which I’m shocked Amazon didn’t demand.
Nor is there an explanation why we couldn’t field a team for the North London Derby at the same time we were letting players leave.
Auba is one of 5 players loaned out or released we are told ‘this is in the best interest for our future.’
Surely best for our future is Auba being an option off the bench helping us qualify for the Champions League?
Yet hours from the end of the transfer window it’s clear that Edu’s only priority is for the club not to be paying the player’s salary anymore.
While it’s fascinating to watch our lawyers play poker with Barcelona it’s disheartening to see them high fiving each other like the window had been a success, at the same time the team were struggling to score goals.
Watching Xhaka at home with his family is content I would like to see more of.
Featured is the same wife and children that fans on social media wished cancer on.
Various YouTubers post how this is a gamble.
Chris Sutton is heard saying ‘ Arteta must now make top 4’…….. he doesn’t!
Dan Smith
It is pure guesswork to claim it was about slashing the wage bill. And there is actually no logic in the claim. If it had been a decision about short term money, the club would have kept him, as he had a clear transfer value given more time.
So it was not a decision, which helped the clubs finances.
Auba obviuosly disregarded the managers authority and put himself before the team, and probably not the first time either.
There is no way, this wasn’t such a serious case, that Arteta, the management and the owner in unison decided to get him out.
Including taking the financial loss.
You may believe it was a wrong decision for the clubs fututre. I believe it was a good one.
No mate the lawyer literally says the words , ‘ if we loan him , we have to carry on paying his wages next season ‘
and?
The total economy in this is the transfer income, you could get by selling him in the next window, where you would have more time versus the salary in the short term.
If Arsenal had kept him for another six months, the salary bill would have been around 9.1m., which means, we should only have been able to get, say 10m for him this window to be better off.
To get him out immediately was bad for finances, but it was nevertheless decided, because his behaviour shouldn’t be tolerated.
Forgot to add, it is reported, we actually paid him a compensation to leave. So maybe we didn’t even “save” the salary”.
But it shows how far the whole club was willing to go to get him out.
Tells a story in itself.
There are always two sides of a story. In my opinion, there were two possibilities:
A. Barcelona had tapped into Aubameyang and he did similar thing to Dortmund
B. Arsenal wanted to ship out their barren CF as soon as possible, because of his wage
We’ll never know the truth, so I just remember him for his heroics in FA Cup 2019/20
I heard Barcelona are open to sell him to Chelsea, since they’ve got Lewandowski and Torres. That’s how a ruthless big club should act, although Xavi seems to want to keep him
When will you drop this AGENDA and become a supporter once again? Why do you take every opportunity to slate the club you support just because you don’t like the coach? I know its your opinion, but its just depressing reading you mean everyday. Trust me, it is.