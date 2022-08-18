Review: Arsenal All Or Nothing Episode 6 – Still aiming for Top 4

Review: All or Nothing – Episode 6 by Dan

The narrator tells us information he needs to tell his manager. Don’t inform us that Lacazette only has 3 goals by February. Talk to the geniuses who thought it was a good idea to give away our best striker for free without buying a replacement.

Arteta himself says the game is decided by the two penalty areas and that’s what decides top level sport. Don’t then give your best striker to Barcelona!

Steve Round shows Lacazette video footage of Benzema, the only issue being that Laca is not …. Benzema. Round says, ‘you’ll score again Laca, that I have no doubt’…… that was just wishful thinking!

It’s sad that no one sees the irony of the constant mentioning of our small squad having to cope with a hectic schedule, when it was Arsenal’s own choice to offload 5 squad players in January.

It’s great to see the dressing room despondent after beating Brentford but not keeping a clean sheet. As a gooner concerned about the mentality in the team I’m delighted to see those standards.

Watching Arteta interact at home with his family is content the series has lacked in general.

I have appreciated how the Spaniard seems to have an original pre match team talk for every occasion. (Any other viewers clearly see a duck and not a rabbit in that image he puts up?)

The celebrations after Wolves win shows how far the club have fallen.

Why I wanted Ramsdale as captain is evidenced by how despondent he is after he’s beaten at his near post against Liverpool. Seeing how much the players care has made fans connect with them again.

We keep hearing how the target is top 4, not any mention yet of how 5th is progress…

I’ll keep watching for it…

Dan Smith

