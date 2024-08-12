Review – Arsenal beat Lyon 2-0 to win Emirates Cup easily thanks to two Declan Rice corners

Arsenal vs Lyon match report

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad faced off against Lyon in our last pre-season clash before the opening game against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend. We walked away victorious, lifting the Emirates Cup after another dominant game from our lads and left the game with a lot of positives going into the first game of the season. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

Arsenal started off the game looking confident and positive, building up early pressure and making it hard for Lyon to get any of the ball. Having some early opportunities that put us on the front foot and really set the tone of the game.

It didn’t take us long to get on the score sheet when in the 9th minute the ball went out for a corner and Declan Rice whipped in a beautiful ball into the middle of the box where William Saliba was waiting in the perfect position to get his head onto the ball and fire it past the keeper to make it 1-0, taking a slight deflection on the way through but a great goal nonetheless.

Arsenal continued to push hard and keep most of the possession, making it hard for Lyon to get any of the ball and kept creating chances down the left wing with Martinelli who look in great form. In the 27th minute the ball went out for a corner again and Rice stepped up to whip in another perfectly weighted cross into the box where Gabriel had made a great run into the box, leaping high to get his head onto the ball and into the back of the net, beating the Lyon keeper to make it 2-0 just before the half hour mark. Rice picking up his second assist for the half and Gabriel becoming our second defender to score on the night.

Martinelli continued to look dangerous down the wing, with most of Arsenal’s chances being created down that side and was a pivotal player on the night.

In the second half, Arsenal kept trying to push forward and score and came very close on a few occasions, Havertz seeing his shot go wide after some great team play from Odegaard and Martinelli, with two lovely through balls that nearly saw Arsenal go 3-0 up. Saka also coming very close in the second half after hitting the woodwork but couldn’t seem to manage to get on the score sheet.

Lyon came close to getting a goal back in the last minuteso f the game after a quick release from their keeper left Havertz sliding for the ball but mistimed his tackle and gave Lyon a clear route to goal but David Raya came out and made himself big, managing to some how get a hand to the ball after a shot from just inside the box and kept his clean sheet.

A lot of positives to look at and a chance to see how the team should be set up on day one of the competition, Riccardo Calafiori made his debut and had a good 45 minutes of football while everyone stayed fit and looked ready to go for the new season.

Daisy Mae

