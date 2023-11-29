Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Review – Arsenal demolish RC Lens in 6 goal thriller

Looking at the team sheet it would appear that Mikel Arteta is playing his very best team to go all out for the win.

It’s a lively start with the Gunners on the front foot, but with our patient build up but it took 10 mins before we got our first real chance and Havertz’s header went just wide. But 3 mins later the big German got the ball in the net and despite a possible offside he was given the goal.

Lens finally got into our half but when Saka was taking the ball upfield he was was cynically doubled up on and draws his first serious foul. He should expect a lot more of that.

On 20 mins Jesus did a brilliant dummy in the box to give him an easy shot and we are quickly 2-0 up and looking powerful.

Incredibly 2 mins later Martinelli had a shot parried by Samba but it landed on Saka’s knee and it is already 3-0 only halfway through the first half. Incredible start.

And then Martinelli goes on a mazy run and it’s 4-0 – Wow!

Saka gets chopped again on the half hour and I think he should be taken off to stop Lens causing any more damage to him as the points are in the bag.

Minutes later VAR had to check a possible penalty for Lens but it was adjudged correctly as ball to hand as it came of his knee first.

On 40 mins Lens hit the post. This is a totally mad game indeed! At least Arsenal are letting Lens have the ball a bit now.

We still nearly got a 5th but Martinelli really should have crossed to Jesus on the 6 yard line. But we DID get the fifth in added time after a cross from Tomiyasu found Odegaard running into the box and he smashed it into the net. Total and utterly ruthless 45 minutes from The Arsenal!

Arteta did make changes at half time but surprisingly only brought on White and Kiwior (replacing Zinny and Tomi) as wing backs.

Lens started livelier in the second period as they tried to salvage some pride, but couldn’t get close enough to trouble Raya. It looks like Arsenal are just conserving energy and letting Lens have the ball as they like.

On 65 mins, Arteta at last brings on Reiss Nelson for Saka in a sensible move. Then Havertz cuts in around the back of Lens defence and we nearly got a 6th but there is not too much urgency involved.

With 15 mins to go Jorginho replaces Rice and the game seems to be at a much slower pace but with an occasional burst into the box. And Nketiah replaces Jesus with 10 mins to go.

We still had time to get a 6th name on the scoresheet after Martinelli got lamped in the box and Jorginho was left to convert the resulting penalty to make it a respectable 6-0,

The home fans are definitely going home in a happy mood and Arsenal have definitely finished on top of the group.

What a night!

  1. Arsenal were extraordinary. I hope Wolves will play openly as Lens did so bravely

    Havertz played well generally, but he lost the ball too many times on the ground for my liking. He needs to improve that aspect, otherwise a better opposition could punish us

        1. Oh I see, losing 1-0, needing to win, but hoping to score on the break against, as they must have been aware, the best defence in the PL?
          WOW!!! Their defence needs a little tightening then 😂😂😂😂

    2. Gai, Havertz may not be needed in first 45 minutes against Wolves as they don’t play physical. Jorginho Rice and Odegard would just be fine. I don’t know if anyone noticed how outstanding Tomiyasu was in the game.. I bet it’s time to have deputy for BSaka may be Nelson?

      1. We might need Trossard playing the left-sided AM role if Wolves park the bus

        Tomiyasu made two assists with his accurate long diagonal crosses and defended very well. If he doesn’t get injured again, he could become a great competitor for White and Zinchenko

  2. Getting slagged off mostly by pundits but also some fans for being top of the league with the best defensive record in the league (my have goalposts moved.)

    The stick we were being beaten with was that the attack (that without injuries has barely played) was limp¿????¿ What.

    Great win.

    Onwards and upwards! Love you all, enjoy!

    1. He consistently positions himself as the initial commentator after every game, intentionally infusing his remarks with controversial phrases to attract attention.

      Among his absurd comments are claims of our win being attributed to luck, claiming the opposition’s missed opportunities, attributing our victories to mistakes by opponents, and unfairly criticizing a player who performed well and contributed to a win. By now, you should be familiar with his tactics.

  9. it will be back to XI behind the ball in the PL unfortunately

    and if I was our opponent I would too

    look what happens if you give us space – 6 nil stroll

    Havertz though is looking better and better with every game, could be running in to form at the right time to unlock the ‘parking the bus’ tactic we will see every week

    hopefully we stay injury free ahead of Liverpool at Anfield – that is our next big test

  10. Rampant Arsenal Rating

    Zinchenko- 7 Spear head the attack down the left.
    Magalhaes- 7 Immense and was switch on for the ninty
    Rice – 9 A worthy standing ovation as he left the pitch.
    Raya – 7 Not really tested, his distribution was superb
    Tomi – 8 A work man performance, genuine work horse, his overlapping noticeable.
    Saliba- 7 Ever so composed, was like a stroll in the park
    Odegaard- 8 Lead by example, he is gradually getting better and better.
    Havertz- 8 Even his staunchest critics will admit he’s coming to life in an Arsenal shirt.
    Saka- 9 He’s right on the verge of joining that small world class elite group.
    Jesus- 9 Another goal another assist another fine display
    Martinelli- 8 This kid reminds me of Luis Suarez
    White- 7 One his most attacking games, his overlapping was very pleasing on the eye
    Kiwior- 7 He can now deputize for Magalhaes, certainly will start the next champions league game.
    Jorginho- 7 His legs are holding and so is his polished display
    Nelson- 7 A very lively display

