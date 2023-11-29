Review – Arsenal demolish RC Lens in 6 goal thriller

Looking at the team sheet it would appear that Mikel Arteta is playing his very best team to go all out for the win.

It’s a lively start with the Gunners on the front foot, but with our patient build up but it took 10 mins before we got our first real chance and Havertz’s header went just wide. But 3 mins later the big German got the ball in the net and despite a possible offside he was given the goal.

Lens finally got into our half but when Saka was taking the ball upfield he was was cynically doubled up on and draws his first serious foul. He should expect a lot more of that.

On 20 mins Jesus did a brilliant dummy in the box to give him an easy shot and we are quickly 2-0 up and looking powerful.

Incredibly 2 mins later Martinelli had a shot parried by Samba but it landed on Saka’s knee and it is already 3-0 only halfway through the first half. Incredible start.

And then Martinelli goes on a mazy run and it’s 4-0 – Wow!

Saka gets chopped again on the half hour and I think he should be taken off to stop Lens causing any more damage to him as the points are in the bag.

Minutes later VAR had to check a possible penalty for Lens but it was adjudged correctly as ball to hand as it came of his knee first.

On 40 mins Lens hit the post. This is a totally mad game indeed! At least Arsenal are letting Lens have the ball a bit now.

We still nearly got a 5th but Martinelli really should have crossed to Jesus on the 6 yard line. But we DID get the fifth in added time after a cross from Tomiyasu found Odegaard running into the box and he smashed it into the net. Total and utterly ruthless 45 minutes from The Arsenal!

Arteta did make changes at half time but surprisingly only brought on White and Kiwior (replacing Zinny and Tomi) as wing backs.

Lens started livelier in the second period as they tried to salvage some pride, but couldn’t get close enough to trouble Raya. It looks like Arsenal are just conserving energy and letting Lens have the ball as they like.

On 65 mins, Arteta at last brings on Reiss Nelson for Saka in a sensible move. Then Havertz cuts in around the back of Lens defence and we nearly got a 6th but there is not too much urgency involved.

With 15 mins to go Jorginho replaces Rice and the game seems to be at a much slower pace but with an occasional burst into the box. And Nketiah replaces Jesus with 10 mins to go.

We still had time to get a 6th name on the scoresheet after Martinelli got lamped in the box and Jorginho was left to convert the resulting penalty to make it a respectable 6-0,

The home fans are definitely going home in a happy mood and Arsenal have definitely finished on top of the group.

What a night!

