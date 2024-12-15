Review: Arsenal did everything “apart from putting the ball in the net” against Everton

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts as Jurrien Timber of Arsenal challenges Iliman Ndiaye of Everton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal struggle to score against Everton in disappointing draw

Arsenal failed miserably to beat Everton in the Premier League as they struggled to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table.

The Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw against the blue side of Merseyside soul destroyingly at home.

The North Londoner’s were completely on top of Sean Dyche’s team who failed to register a shot on target throughout the 90 minutes!

Meanwhile Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal couldn’t have had much more of the ball with just over 76% possession, but as they say “possession doesn’t win you football” and today it showed.

There was a penalty shout in the second half after Thomas Partey went down in the box but even with the eagle eyes of VAR it was rejected.

Jordan Pickford denied Arsenal time and time again during the game who just couldn’t score versus the England International in the heart of the goalmouth.

It was also The Gunners second consecutive draw in the Premier League following their frustrating 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage last Sunday, now only picking up two points in six.

Arteta spoke to Arsenal’s media team after the game admitting that his side deserved better open heartedly:”I feel very disappointed not to win the game, because, obviously, if there’s a team that deserved to win, there’s only one, which is Arsenal. We gave nothing away, no shots conceded, dominated our play, not allowed them to run, no set pieces. High press excellent. We got them there.”

The Spaniard further declared that Arsenal did all that they could do to muster a victory: ”But at the end you have to try to generate the highest winning probability. Now that you draw the game, you want more. Even if we win it, we always want more. But I cannot ask much more of the boys apart from putting the ball in the net.”

Arsenal will play Crystal Palace in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday at the Emirates, and they’ll then play Ipswich Town in their next Premier League game on December 27th, which they must win to get back on track in their title pursuit.

Liam Harding

