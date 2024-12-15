Review: Arsenal did everything “apart from putting the ball in the net” against Everton

Arsenal struggle to score against Everton in disappointing draw
Arsenal failed miserably to beat Everton in the Premier League as they struggled to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table.
The Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw against the blue side of Merseyside soul destroyingly at home.
The North Londoner’s were completely on top of Sean Dyche’s team who failed to register a shot on target throughout the 90 minutes!
Meanwhile Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal couldn’t have had much more of the ball with just over 76% possession, but as they say “possession doesn’t win you football” and today it showed.
There was a penalty shout in the second half after Thomas Partey went down in the box but even with the eagle eyes of VAR it was rejected.
Jordan Pickford denied Arsenal time and time again during the game who just couldn’t score versus the England International in the heart of the goalmouth.
It was also The Gunners second consecutive draw in the Premier League following their frustrating 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage last Sunday, now only picking up two points in six.
Arteta spoke to Arsenal’s media team after the game admitting that his side deserved better open heartedly:”I feel very disappointed not to win the game, because, obviously, if there’s a team that deserved to win, there’s only one, which is Arsenal. We gave nothing away, no shots conceded, dominated our play, not allowed them to run, no set pieces. High press excellent. We got them there.”
The Spaniard further declared that Arsenal did all that they could do to muster a victory: ”But at the end you have to try to generate the highest winning probability. Now that you draw the game, you want more. Even if we win it, we always want more. But I cannot ask much more of the boys apart from putting the ball in the net.”
Arsenal will play Crystal Palace in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday at the Emirates, and they’ll then play Ipswich Town in their next Premier League game on December 27th, which they must win to get back on track in their title pursuit.
Again it shows arsenal needs a quality striker and if arteta thinks he doesn’t then he’s not the manager for arsenal he needs to stop being stubborn and buy one but a quality one not a panic buy like Jesus
We did nothing!
We did absolutely nothing for 90 minutes. There were no golden chances to be missed because we created nothing. The midfield is truly average without Partey anchoring it. What does rice bring to the team? He’s nowhere Partey at 6 and he’s poor in an attacking sense at 8. Odegaard is brilliant down one side of the pitch and truly awful down the other. Anything he tries down the left just ends up at the feet of the opposition. Martinelli has regressed and Havertz is okay. We need an attacking 8 and a left winger starter and a different cf option if we want to win this league however Arteta will more than likely buy another left back and defensive midfielder.
But according to Arteta after the game speaking to Sky Sports, said that we thoroughly deserved to win the game.
You just can’t make this stuff up.
He talks a good game ,if teams were awarded trophies for talking our trophy cabinet would be bursting at the seems
The difference between Arteta and slot ,one goes for the win the other not to lose ,that mentality could be the difference between who lifts the league come seasons end .
A truly awful game of football which showed the shortcomings of our manager and a lot of our players .
Very fortunate that Liverpool went down to 10 men and didn’t go further ahead of us .
Just hope Brentford can take advantage of Chelsea’s dodgy defence today ,but if they win I expect them to be Liverpools main rival for the PL.
Probably have more chance in the CL now as managers in the league know how to nullify Artetas (Peps)tactics
Here’s hoping Arteta is really Reverse Wenger. First years winning diddly squat and later years winning loads.
More like Wengerlite- top 4 without a haul of cup trophies. It is depressing to see that the EPL chance has gone. Chelsea are improving fast and will be out of sight next season.
Bryan,
Dream on. No chance under this manager.🤦♂️
Bryan, five years of winning diddly squat ? Did you miss the FA Cup win in 2020 ?
Herr Drier,
One FA Cup in five years, not much of a return though is it.
Especially with the backing Arteta as had, along with the money that’s been wasted.
But who knows, come 2030 and whatever phase we’ll be in, maybe we will have added some more impressive stats rather than trophy’s to the list of Arteta’s honours.😉👍
Ben whites overlaps down right badly missed