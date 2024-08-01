Review – Arsenal lose to Liverpool in last tour match but valuable lessons learnt

Arsenal vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match report

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad faced off against Liverpool last night in our last pre-season friendly in America and walked away defeated 2-1 after what was a pretty stock standard friendly match, but unfortunately Arsenal weren’t good enough to take the win, but Arteta and his squad would have learn some valuable lessons for the upcoming season. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

Arsenal started off the game well and on the front foot, with an early chance at goal for Gabirel Jesus when he nearly caught the Liverpool keeper out taking his goal kick, sticking his leg out and getting a foot to the ball, sending it just wide of the goal post.

But although Arsenal started off well, it didn’t take Liverpool long to get control of the game and score the first goal when Harvey Elliot spotted the run of Mohamed Salah and put a lovely through ball into his feet, Salah then was just too quick for Zinchenko, beating him for pace and then coming across the front of Gabriel so he couldn’t touch him, took a quick look up and fired the ball into the net past Karl Hein put them in front.

Arsenal tried to get back into the game but Liverpool were controlling the midfield and were looking the better team, scoring their second goal in the 34th minute when again Harvey Elliot spotted the run of Carvalho. He chipped an audacious pass over the top of the defence for Carvalho to volley into the net to make it 2-0.

Just before half time Arsenal managed to nab a goal back after some composure and fancy footwork from Martin Odegaard in the box, who then spotted Kai Havertz just outside the 6 yard box, in the perfect position to tap the ball into the back of the net and give Arsenal a fighting chance in the second half.

The second half was a lot better from Arsenal, having the best of the second half with 71% of the possession and seven shots to Liverpool’s two, but just couldn’t manage to find the back of the net and walked away defeated after what was a pretty intense game at times for a pre-season friendly.

Arsenal will now travel back home to North London to prepare for their clash against Bayern Leverkusen at The Emirates as we continue to prepare for the new season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.