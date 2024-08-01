Review – Arsenal lose to Liverpool in last tour match but valuable lessons learnt

Arsenal vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match report
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad faced off against Liverpool last night in our last pre-season friendly in America and walked away defeated 2-1 after what was a pretty stock standard friendly match, but unfortunately Arsenal weren’t good enough to take the win, but Arteta and his squad would have learn some valuable lessons for the upcoming season. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.
Arsenal started off the game well and on the front foot, with an early chance at goal for Gabirel Jesus when he nearly caught the Liverpool keeper out taking his goal kick, sticking his leg out and getting a foot to the ball, sending it just wide of the goal post.
But although Arsenal started off well, it didn’t take Liverpool long to get control of the game and score the first goal when Harvey Elliot spotted the run of Mohamed Salah and put a lovely through ball into his feet, Salah then was just too quick for Zinchenko, beating him for pace and then coming across the front of Gabriel so he couldn’t touch him, took a quick look up and fired the ball into the net past Karl Hein put them in front.
Arsenal tried to get back into the game but Liverpool were controlling the midfield and were looking the better team, scoring their second goal in the 34th minute when again Harvey Elliot spotted the run of Carvalho. He chipped an audacious pass over the top of the defence for Carvalho to volley into the net to make it 2-0.
Just before half time Arsenal managed to nab a goal back after some composure and fancy footwork from Martin Odegaard in the box, who then spotted Kai Havertz just outside the 6 yard box, in the perfect position to tap the ball into the back of the net and give Arsenal a fighting chance in the second half.
The second half was a lot better from Arsenal, having the best of the second half with 71% of the possession and seven shots to Liverpool’s two, but just couldn’t manage to find the back of the net and walked away defeated after what was a pretty intense game at times for a pre-season friendly.
Arsenal will now travel back home to North London to prepare for their clash against Bayern Leverkusen at The Emirates as we continue to prepare for the new season.
It’s good to have this kind of reality checks to keep everyone on their toes.
I believe we will see a great Arsenal team when everyone is back playing and the team has peaked properly
My thoughts are that Tomas Partey looks like he is aging in dog years. He has no burst, no explosion and his game is completely bereft of athleticism. Even in the unlikely event he stays fit, he is a liability. The Mikel Merino deal is an absolute necessity.
My other thought is that Zinchenko once again demonstrated why the Calafiori signing was a must.
I think Jesus is still not a striker and never will be.
Havertz got a goal, but is not an 8 and never will be.
Not sure why Arteta played Havertz in midfield again, but sure that it still doesn’t work.
Only a preseason game, but it showed that we definitely need help in the midfield and help in the striker position.
Lastly, we have to move on from Jesus as striker and Zinchenko at LB. They simply cannot deliver what we need in those positions.
Loved seeing the youth getting to play, they did not look overwhelmed, but not ready to be backup options yet. There is talent there, it’s up to coaches at all levels to bring it out.
Vieira was ok, looked dangerous when he was on his feet but spent a lot of time on the grass. A bit concerned over his lack of strength and getting bullied too easily.
Good to have a hint of Arne’s intense playing style. I wasn’t expecting a win though, because it’s of no consequence and of course we were able to see what they’re trying to implement if given the chance to attack. Thwarting it is that’s left when we meet at the real deal and of course how to exploit their weaknesses.
“is all that’s left”.
The Gunners being not at the full strength for their Liverpool match. Might had accounted for Arsenal losing the match 1-2 to Liverpool last night.
But thank God it wasn’t in the Premier League that Arsenal lost the match. But in a friendly match of the pre-season USA tour.
Otherwise, Arsenal would have lost 3 valuable points in the table.
But even when Raya, Ramsdale, Tomiyansu, Rice, Sake and Trossard have all return for Arsenal. Arteta will still need to Address the weaknesses are noticeable at left-back, Cdmf, left-wing and centreforward positions. Where noticeable weaknesses have been seen.
This obvious weaknesses SHOULD be strengthened by the club doing 4 new top class quality players signing before the window closes.
If Merino is signed, he should strengthen the midfield and serves as replacement for ESR.
But who would Arsenal sign as possible replacement for Zinichenko if they decide to move him on?