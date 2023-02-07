Review: Arsenal Women 0-0 draw away to West Ham. WSL title race in doubt? by Michelle

Sunday evening’s Barclays Women’s Super League match away to West Ham at Chigwell Contstruction Stadium was an extremely frustrating affair for the Arsenal Women squad and fans alike, as Arsenal recorded their second draw in a row in the WSL.

Arsenal went into this game knowing that title challengers Manchester United had only managed a draw against Everton earlier in the day and that Chelsea had narrowly beaten Spurs. With the Man United result Arsenal had everything to play for to take those 3 points from West Ham – something we have done every single time we have met the Hammers throughout our history..

As you can see from the match stats below, Arsenal dominated possession throughout the game, taking 21 shots with 9 on target, but try as they might not one of those shots made it into the back of the net.

You can watch the goal-less match highlights below.

Following Man United’s draw with Everton earlier in the day, Arsenal remain only three points behind the Red Devils with a game in hand. But, after Chelsea beat Spurs, Arsenal are now a frustrating 5 points behind the current champions, with a game in hand.

Next up Arsenal will be facing Manchester City twice this week. First in the Continental Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening and then again away at Academy Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, February 11 in the WSL.

What can our Gunners do differently against Man City? I’m getting a little bit of an uneasy feeling here.. what about you?

Michelle Maxwell

