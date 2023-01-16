Review Arsenal Women 1 – 1 Chelsea as Gunners drop to 3rd in WSL title race by Michelle

The match began with Arsenal dominating possession, putting Chelsea under pressure from the start through the pressing play of Stina Blackstenius and Caitlin Foord. Arsenal really did create chance after chance, winning the ball in midfield and regularly managing to get in behind Chelsea’s defence.

Blackstenius played off a perfect ball to Lina Hurtig at the edge of the area but the Hurtig’s shot just lacked the power needed to beat Musovic in goal, the goalkeeper really made the difference for Chelsea..

Caitlin Foord won some great battles down the left wing, on one occasion dribbling straight into the box to get a shot away. Frida Maanum was also on form, testing Musovic from long-range.

Arsenal continued to threaten Chelsea through the first half, with Hurtig hitting the side-netting from an extremely tight angle.

Chelsea had a few moments themselves, with Lauren James dangerous down the right wing, but we went into the break 0-0.

In the second half, on the hour mark, Foord was taken down in the penalty area. Captain Kim Little stepped up to convert from the spot to put our Gunners 1-0 ahead.

Arsenal continued to create chances as Chelsea went into over-drive trying to get back into the game but our Gunners weathered the storm. Arsenal’s defence held until the final minutes of the game when Chelsea’s Sam Kerr put a perfect header past Zinsberger in the 89th minute. Gutting for our Gunners and dropping them to 3rd place in the Barclays WSL table after Man United slaughtered Liverpool 6-0 yesterday:

A downside of the match was worrying views of tightly-packed crowds outside the stadium at kick-off as fans struggled to get into the ground. It was very worrying to watch from inside the Emirates.. An Arsenal statement said the matchday operation was the same as for other fixtures but an early kick-off, and fans arriving late, led to busy turnstiles. Both Holloway Road and Arsenal tube stations were closed due to overcrowding adding to fans problems in getting to the stadium.

Were you late into the match? Were you delayed at the tube stations?

