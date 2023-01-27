Review: Arsenal Women 3-0 Aston Villa Conti Cup – Gunners in semi-finals!

Review Arsenal Women 3-0 Aston Villa in Conti Cup quarter-finals. Gunners in semi-finals! by Michelle

Arsenal got off to a great start at meadow park last night when they faced Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Continental Cup.

Our Gunners ended the first half 1-0 up against the Villans, courtesy of a great goal from Frida Maanum after she wriggled through defenders before hitting a low shot into the bottom corner in the 29th minute. Arsenal dominated and, after Maanum’s first goal, had chances to increase their lead but Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton twice did well to save shots from Kim Little.

5 minutes into the second half Maanum helped herself to her 2nd goal of the evening after a great bit of ball play from Caitlin Ford, got the ball to Maanum whose superb strike was her 10th goal in 15 games.

10 minutes later Caitlin Foord put a cracker into the back of Villa’s net after Maanum put a great ball into her, taking the score to 3-0, which would remain the final score.

The BBC match stats below show that possession between Arsenal and Villa fairly even but that was the only thing really even between these 2 teams.

Villa really had no reply to Arsenal last night and will be licking their wounds a little, after having qualified at the top of their group to reach the quarter-finals, having beaten both Man United and Everton amongst others along the way.

Arsenal have now qualified for the Conti Cup semi-finals and will face Man City on 8th/9th February at Meadow Park.

Arsenal’s next match is on Sunday 29th January when they welcome Leeds to Meadow Park in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. Kick-off is at 2PM UK and tickets are available to purchase here.

What are your thoughts on the Villa match? And on our new international recruits on the pitch tonight?

