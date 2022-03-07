Review – Arsenal Women score 4 again to close in on title

Arsenal women find their scoring boots once more!

It was a lovely weekend for us Gooners, whether supporting the men, women or both, it was full of goals galore and some close encounters too but both teams came away with three points!

And for the third consecutive game, the Arsenal women have now put aside their dip in form and have found their scoring boots with four goals in each of their last three games, making it 12 in three.

Despite keeping a clean sheet in two out of three games, the most recent result has seen them concede two goals, yet still walk away with all three points.

It was a nervy yet comfortable win yet again for the women, and it was new signing and Brazilian defender Rafaelle Souza who got the scoring underway on the 14th minute after heading in from a corner. It took just 17 minutes for our lead to be doubled with none other than our Dutch star Vivianne Miedema finding the net for 2-0 and that is how we went in at the break.

Another goal on the 71st minute meant the three points were surely safely wrapped up, although Birmingham had more to say about the final result and we did have a little scare five minutes later when poor defending meant Libby Smith scored to make it 3-1 and just six minutes later it seemed as though a Birmingham City comeback looked on the cards after Lucy Quinn pounced on another defensive error to smash the ball into the top of the net to make it 3-2.

It was a nervy final 10 minutes or so and could have gone either way, well that was until Caitlin Foord had the final say in added time when she ran onto a cute pass from Lia Walti, to slot the ball home from a tight angle, for 4-2, to ensure all three points were staying at Borehamwood.

Arsenal’s continuous winning streak is surely going to pile the pressure on Chelsea who although they have three games in hand over us, lost in the WSL Cup Final to Manchester City only a few days ago, and their last WSL game saw a 0-0 draw with Arsenal, which could prove to be a pivotal game in the race to top spot.

If Arsenal continue in this form, then it will be down to Chelsea to win all of their games in hand to be able to overtake us, although they have to face fourth placed Tottenham twice and third placed Manchester United once.

On paper both sides look to have an easy run, although no fixture in the WSL is easy, all Arsenal can do is continue winning and thrashing teams, and hope that Chelsea drops at least a few points so that we can claim another WSL title and on this form it could be ours to lose!

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s FULL press conference after Watford win –

