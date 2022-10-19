Review – Arsenal Women trounce Euro Champs in France – Incredible game

Match Review Arsenal Women slaughter reigning champions Lyon in 5-1 defeat By Michelle

Jonas Eidevall made one change to the side that beat Reading at the weekend (1-0), to take on reigning champions Lyon in Arsenal´s opening Champions League match.

Norwegian international Frida Maanum makes her first start of the season in midfield. And, Vivianne Miedema starts on the subs bench.

Ooh errrr the Gunners! A great ball in from Mead converted into Arsenal´s first goal of the game by Foord, against the reigning champions Lyon, only 12 minutes into the game. And Blackstenius on the end of another Mead assist shot on goal was blocked, but Maanum scored Arsenal´s second on Blackstenius rebound. This was very on the edge of the seat football from the Gunners.

Lyon had to reply, and within 27 minutes Malard managed to get a goal past Zinsberger on the rebound, taking the score to Lyon 1, Arsenal 2.

46 minutes in, just before halftime, what a free kick from Beth Mead! So perfectly placed to go around the wall and enough power to beat Lyon´s Endler, taking the scoreline to Lyon 1, the Gunners 3.

Danielle van de Donk (ex Arsenal) said at halftime “We are finding it quite hard to press them.. I think second half we will get the press right and play a lot better. I think we have to work a lot harder”. Who could have predicted a summation like that in halftime, from reigning champions Lyon?

Arsenal have never before defeated Lyon.. with the scoreline coming into the second half the Gunners are looking very lively and dangerous. And, unbelievably, that´s with Miedema still on the bench!

Half way through the second half and Lyon are looking more and more frustrated. Then oh my..! Caitlin Foord scores her second of the match taking the score to Lyon 1, Arsenal 4. Then. Wait for it.. within a minute Mead puts Arsenal´s goal number 5 into the back of Lyon´s net.

What an unbelievable first game of the UWCL group C Arsenal are having. Lyon are the reigning champions and could never expected what they have met at Groupama Stadium in France tonight. Lyon had never lost at home by more than one goal since they entered the Champions League in 2008 / 09 season. They have now Gunners!

Eidevall stretching the legs of Hurtig, Nobbs and Miedema with 20 minutes to go. What may they produce chasing the tired, frustrated Lyon? 3 minutes of added time now.. Mead still chasing down and winning that ball! So much so that a yellow card with one minute to go was perhaps a little unnecessary..

The second leg of Arsenal v Lyon will be played at Emirates Stadium. I bet Arsenal Women are looking a little more forward to that now, after tonight. Tickets are available here. Who´s got their tickets for the second leg?

Arsenal have certainly started their UEFA Women´s Champions League campaign in spectacular fashion in what was largely tipped as their most difficult group C match..

Michelle Maxwell

