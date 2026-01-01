Review confirms Arsenal were lucky to get away with a decision against Everton

Arsenal secured a narrow victory over Everton last month in a match that was far from convincing, yet the result proved crucial. The Gunners claimed all three points and preserved their position at the top of the Premier League table, reinforcing their status as title contenders despite a performance that raised questions.

Arsenal have remained the most in-form team in England this season and arguably one of the strongest in Europe. Under Mikel Arteta, they have developed into a side capable of competing at the highest level across multiple competitions. The manager is confident that his team can translate sustained progress into tangible success by the end of the campaign.

However, despite leading both the league and Champions League standings, Arsenal’s season has not been flawless. There have been several occasions where consistency has eluded them, particularly in matches where performances have fallen below their usual standards. In some instances, they have managed to grind out results despite failing to fully impose themselves.

Everton win raises questions

One such example is the victory over Everton, a match many observers believe Arsenal were fortunate to win. The contest was finely balanced, and Everton felt aggrieved by a key moment that went against them. A post-match review has now added further scrutiny to that decision.

During the game, William Saliba made contact with Thierno Barry’s boot as both players challenged for the ball inside the penalty area. The referee judged the challenge to be fair play, dismissing appeals from Everton players and coaching staff who believed a penalty should have been awarded. At the time, the decision allowed Arsenal to maintain control of the match and ultimately secure the win.

Panel decision sparks debate

Subsequent analysis has suggested that Arsenal may have benefited from a favourable call. According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League’s Key Match Incidents Panel reviewed the incident and voted 3 to 2 that the on-field decision not to award a penalty was incorrect. This narrow verdict indicates that the officials believe Everton should have been given a spot kick.

While the result stands, the finding has reignited debate around officiating standards and highlights how fine margins continue to influence Arsenal’s title push.