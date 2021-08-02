Review & Highlights – Arsenal unluckily beaten by the European Champions

It was never going to be an easy game against Chelsea, who went on an amazing run of form last season that ended up with them beating Manchester City in the Champions League Final.

But the Blues didn’t have it all their own way, despite their star studded line up at the Emirates. Chelsea had more chances than us, but the Gunners had their usual problems in defence with trying to play out from the back, and gifted Chelsea numerous unneccesary chances.

Arsenal also made enough chances of our own though and the referee refused to give us any penalty decisions, and even disallowed a perfectly good goal from Joe Willock, and we won’t go into the misses from our captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Surely he will have to find his scoring boots again and hit the target soon, won’t he?

We can’t read too much into the result with the amount of changes made and the differing levels of fitness, but I think it was a good workout ahead of the new season, and we will not be scared when Chelsea return for our firt home League game in a few weeks..