Review & Highlights – Arsenal unluckily beaten by the European Champions

It was never going to be an easy game against Chelsea, who went on an amazing run of form last season that ended up with them beating Manchester City in the Champions League Final.
But the Blues didn’t have it all their own way, despite their star studded line up at the Emirates. Chelsea had more chances than us, but the Gunners had their usual problems in defence with trying to play out from the back, and gifted Chelsea numerous unneccesary chances.
Arsenal also made enough chances of our own though and the referee refused to give us any penalty decisions, and even disallowed a perfectly good goal from Joe Willock, and we won’t go into the misses from our captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Surely he will have to find his scoring boots again and hit the target soon, won’t he?
We can’t read too much into the result with the amount of changes made and the differing levels of fitness, but I think it was a good workout ahead of the new season, and we will not be scared when Chelsea return for our firt home League game in a few weeks..
Before starting, I of course know we are only in pre-season and the transfer window remains open.
However, I’m coming at this from a different angle.
I am not wanting to jump on any of the numerous “bandwagons” you care to mention, but am genially very concerned.
My worries concern the IDENTITY of our current side / squad.
Why ?
The LOOK, FEEL, ATTITUDE, APPROACH, and yes IDENTITY seems to have not changed one iota in spite of all the tub thumping, sabre rattling and promises made come the end of last season .
How can I be writing the above when the window remains open until month end, and the season is yet to lick off ?
1) I don’t like bring in buys after the season has kicked off, with the whole window now almost behind us.
I am almost reduced now to “take what we can get” to get same of the same old same old off the books. After all we will simply NOT shift them at the prices we are asking … fair or not I’m afraid.
Easy way out, keep them – and once again ….. nothing changes !
But mainly ;
2) I have a deep concern that whoever we bring in they end up being “ARSENALISED” – nothing changes.
M A clearly has complete devotion to his vision for us and they way the team is to play … but you have to have the tools to do so. – IT IS OBVIOUS WE HAVE NOT.
Look at pre-season – 2 goals gifted to the opposition by our complete inability to master playing out from the back, starting with the keeper – this is one issue Ben White has been brought in to help.
The aforementioned two goals gifted by players who most know should not even be at the club – same old suspects.
I wonder going into a new season how many of us will sit there thinking ;
They’re going to score in an minute, no matter how well we’ve started.
A mistake costing us is just ’round the corner.
We’re gonna lose this.
NOTHING CHANGES – those feelings have been with us year after year.
Year upon year promises are made and broken, tracing back to at least moving from our spiritual home to the Emirates to “compete with Europe’s best” which has turned out to be completely laughable.
Whatever changes are made to the structure within the club at various levels, again NOTHING CHANGES !
I’ll never forget when one of the foremost journalists visited London Colney and concluded – “Amazing facility no doubt, but does not smell of success – more of a country club health spa”.
This impression seems to seep into our club from top to bottom- where the hell has that winning mentality gone ?
From Bertie Mee to Mikel Arteta and all in between I consider Arsene Wenger to be our greatest ever manager (Herbert Chapman gets a shout, despite the vastly different era’s).
However I have a soft spot for George Graham.
This current squad would literally not know what hit them with his outlook on discipline and getting the job done.
Was it a mixed bag under George, yes – but hullava ride.
My favourite Graham story.
We were overseas pre-season.
On a day off the squad were walking by the beach, in full club suits.
Another English side passed by in shorts , tee shirts & flip flops.
One of the senior players approached Graham.
” Look at them boss, can we lighten up a little bit ?”
“O.K.” came George’s reply “You can take your ties off ” !!!!!
I digress.
What do you feel has changed in relation to the FEEL & IDENTITY of the side approaching the new season ?
And more worryingly – what WILL change ????
What that hell are you saying man
Sorry Saga.
What do you not understand – whether you agree or not ?
Please explain.
If Chelsea were serious, they would’ve used their usual 3-4-2-1 formation. Our communication in defending was just horrible and our vulnerability in counter-attacks was just a reminder of Wenger’s era
However, that friendly game and the next one are just for experiments, so I was glad Arteta tried various players. Nketiah looked slick again, because he wasn’t tasked to do hold off Chelsea’s CBs and he interchanged his position with Aubameyang frequently
I think our GKs, defenders and midfielders need to intensify their rondo sessions
Nothing can be looked into this because it’s only a friendly.
We used to be fantastic in pre season, and won tons of Community Shields under Wenger, but were trash once the season started.
I’m just looking forward to seeing new signings get some game time before the season starts.
ThirdManJW, yeah right when it suits you guys then preseason matches are not to be taken serious at all and not to read too much from the defeats so Arteta wins community shield it’s a trophy if Wenger wins it’s just a pre season friendly lol!. No matter how trash we were under Wenger we were still better then what we have been under Arteta. Once again in order to glorify your baseless point you try to throw dirt on the club legend, why do you keep dragging Wenger into it. It’s like you are some how obsessed with him, let it go dude 😂.
@Logic don’t get thirdman wrong o
He is not saying Wenger era was total failure, what he was trying to say is that pre season will always be preseason(Friendly) and it could be of benefit/useful if u correct where it need to b corrected b4 d start of d season…..I could remember last season vividly when Man u losses almost all of their preseasons and later came second in the league and reached Europa Final,even this preseason Bayern Munich av won just one out of their preseason and that doesn’t mean they won’t win league again and some trophies in the coming season same as Liverpool
Never nice losing to that lot whether it’s a friendly or not, but hey we can put it right on the 22nd 😉
I’m more concerned over Partey – any news yet?
One thing I do want to know though.. are we the only team Abraham scores against??!
🤣😅
Just his second goal against us now