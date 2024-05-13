Review: How Arsenal battled to a hard-fought victory at Man United

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad walked away with a massive 3 points last night as we left victorious from Old Trafford after what was a hard-fought win from the lads. It wasn’t pretty, but travelling and playing at Old Trafford has never been an easy task and we got the job done. We still have a game to go and Manchester City have two, so it all comes down to the last day of the season. Here’s a run down of everything that happened in Manchester.

Arsenal started off the game looking a bit shaky and Manchester United came out swinging, pressing us hard and fast and were trying to force an early mistake, coming close when a mistake from Thomas Partey lead to an early chance for Rasmus Hojlund, but the striker scuffed his shot by hitting his other boot and sending the ball into the crowd.

For the first 20 minutes United looked in better form and were seeing a lot more of the ball than Arsenal, but just before the 20-minute mark, Arsenal broke through. United’s keeper Andre Onana attempted to clear the ball but sent it straight to our backline where Ben White spotted Kai Havertz wide open on the wing. United’s Casemiro had kept him onside and Havertz began to run towards goal, reaching the goal line, before taking a quick look up and squaring the ball into the run of Leandro Trossard, who clipped the ball into the back of the net past Onana, to make it 1-0 to the Arsenal.

Arsenal came out from half time in front and looked confident, but United were also looking ready to go and were starting to look a bit more dangerous when coming forward. United’s Garnacho coming close to a chance early in the second half but Saliba managed to stay solid and stop the attack.

In the 78th minute Gabriel Martinelli nearly put the game to bed when he was seen running down the wing towards goal, leaving Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the floor after a quick shimmy around the defender, dropped his shoulder and fired a rocket towards goal but Onana somehow managed to get his fingertips to the shot and send it over the bar.

Declan Rice also came close to putting the game to bed in the dying minutes of the game with a shot from the edge of the box but Onana again came in clutch for United and some how managed to get a hand to the ball and send it wide.

In the end it was a hard-fought win from our boys and probably should have been easier but we did make it hard for ourselves throughout the game but what’s important is we walked away with all three points and leave everything down to the last day of the season.

But there is still much to see in the next couple of weeks that I’m sure Arsenal fans will be keen to watch, even if you haven’t got your tickets you will be glued to the screen I assure you.

First up on Tuesday we have the Man City game in hand againt Tottenham, and I’m sure I know who us Gooners will be cheering on!

Then next week we have our final home game, where (hopefully) we will be crowned Champions. We also have the FA Cup Final, and then we have the Champions League Final as the season finale. I will definitely be watching all of those!