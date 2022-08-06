Review of All Or Nothing Episode 3 – Arteta shows he cares

Review of Episode 3 – Arsenal All Or Nothing by Dan Smith

Episode 3 is an example of the benefit of watching a series with the benefit of hindsight.

It starts with our manager singling out Nuno Tavares for praise after his performance against Aston Villa.

A day later though his boss tells his staff he’s concerned about how shy the 22-year-old is and how a new way must be found to make him more vocal.

After two mistakes against Liverpool, the Portuguese struggled to shake the errors off. He’s now gone out on loan.

If you’re uncomfortable with Arsenal taking Amazon’s money to hang their laundry out to the public, you might be embarrassed by how Arteta prepares for the atmosphere at Anfield.

Our boss admits it was the one time in his career where he went missing as a player and he regrets it.

Every episode the Spaniard has a unique method on how to prepare his squad mentally for an occasion. Not all are going to work of course.

Getting a group of men to stand in a circle and rub their hands seems odd till they beat Leicester.

Something tells me in training getting loudspeakers to play You’ll Never Walk Alone might become a meme.

Most players say in practice you can create the atmosphere of say a penalty shoot-out, so it’s odd he thought the environment would be the same as on match day.

There are examples of why many (including myself) wanted Ramsdale and Tierney to be our next captain.

In a 3-1 win, it’s great to see how gutted our keeper is that he fails to keep a clean sheet. He is also the most vocal after we lose at Goodison.

Tierney meanwhile hasn’t forgotten where he comes from, talking about his battle with homesickness.

It seems an inside joke when it’s confirmed his personal chef and roommate from Scotland now has a job at Arsenal.

Yet when the full back talks about how mental health led to some friends committing suicide, it makes sense that the club would move his buddy down south with him.

You can’t accuse Arteta of not caring.

He defends his players after a 4-0 loss at Liverpool because they don’t hide, after a loss to Everton he simply walks out of the room.

Your thoughts peeps, so far….

Dan

