Review of ‘Arsenal All or Nothing – Episode 2’ The North London Derby

The 2nd episode focuses on the NLD. Fittingly its main subjects are Academy graduates Smith Rowe and Saka.

Edited beautifully as both would score and play a major part in the 3-1 win over Spurs.

I wrote an article why Odegaard being named captain highlighted a lack of leaders at the club.

Thierry Henry said it best, though, when he said Arsenal have a DNA the club are trying to get back to. When he sees Smith Rowe and Saka, they ‘run like Arsenal’.

We learn how shy Smith Rowe is, when on a 1-1 analysis with a coach he’s asked to speak louder. Which again is about taking out talent and making them mentally stronger.

Even non Gooners might be wanting to watch Arteta offer the tactical insight that got him such a high reputation as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

For the second episode running we don’t watch our manager write down any clever formation or system but how he cleverly deals with his players emotions.

With questionable drawings, he draws an image of a heart, brain and fans.

The message is if his squad uses their heart and brains, the supporters will offer passion which will translate to energy.

Similar methods are to try and get players to memorise positions on screen.

The Spaniard stresses it’s not a test and points out Pepe looks worried.

Even then was he kind of targeting Pepe?

As someone in attendance in September, I can say it was one of the best atmospheres in years at the Emirates with the players and fans coming together.

We are watching with the benefit of hindsight, so we know Aubameyang won’t be captain for too many games after the one covered here.

It’s still emotional to hear him for the first time talk about the significance of having a star shaved into his head. The day his grandad died Auba scored twice against Spurs so every time he played them; he would do something to remember his grandfather.

A feel-good episode but you can’t help but wonder where this was in May at the Lane?

A certain Henry says about our DNA, ‘Arsenal have to be top 4’.

Well done Amazon for including that. I guess Henry hasn’t got an agenda or is negative?

If you don’t listen to me, listen to Thierry Henry….

Dan Smith

