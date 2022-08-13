Review of Arsenal: All Or Nothing – Episode 4 – Where is Aubameyang?

As a writer who gets a hard time questioning the team’s mentality, it’s strange to see episode 4 start with our manager yelling at the dressing room, calling them ‘ soft’.

So, I’m not the only one?

This part of the series was the most anticipated so far with the focus being on what led to essentially the end of Aubameyang’s Arsenal career?

It’s an issue that our fanbase debate about to this day.

Would our top 4 hopes have been improved had he been managed instead of relying on Eddie Nketiah and Lacazette?

Given the latter’s goal output and that we finished 5th, we know the answer deep down.

The reason Amazon have paid us so much money to have unlimited access is to essentially highlight when the club is not being transparent.

One moment Arteta is downplaying the significance of his captain being on the bench at Everton to the media, seconds later he’s whispering to his press officer to be ‘prepared for an explosion’.

Did we get an answer to what actually happened?

We see the striker training and sitting on his own but never hear his account.

Rob Holding confirms to Elneny the issue is the player being allowed to visit his mother in Paris but was late returning.

Yet Arteta says to his PR adviser that he has documented times and dates of certain conversations if ever needed. Hard to believe him next time he says something in a press conference.

He and his employers must have known this was recorded and approved its innclusion so deep down they don’t mind the distraction?

There’s a lot of buzz words in this programme such as values, tradition and standards.

While it’s noble that Arteta and Edu preach this and even believe it, that only works if viewers don’t know anything about the club.

This is an organisation who, just the May before, agreed to join a Super League that would have changed the landscape of English Football.

I wonder if our manager and Director reminded the Kroenke Family of values then.

Did any of them personally express our traditions to Silent Stan when they were making staff redundant, having promised that wouldn’t happen if the players took a pay cut?

I guess Arsenal’s standards are only non-negotiable when it suits their agenda.

Not that I don’t believe Arteta’s passion is not genuine.

His speech before and after the Man City game is very real. The fact though at half time he warns about ‘game management’ is an example of a coach who knows his squad are mentally weak.

Again, I’m not the only one then?

Here’s a question … If Xhaka’s response to a red card was to walk off smiling and sit texting on his phone, what reaction would he get?

I always maintained that Martinelli is our one true hope and that if fit, he can develop into a world class talent.

That’s echoed by Edu and staff.

Not sure we got the answers this episode hinted we might get?