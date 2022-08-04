Review of Arsenal “All Or Nothing” – Episode One

Review of “All Or Nothing Arsenal” Episode One by Dan
The problem with reviewing All Or Nothing is it’s like reading a book when you already know the ending.
The narrator asks will Arteta succeed in taking us back to our highest level.
Heck, the actual title says ‘the pressure on mounting on Arteta to get the club back into the top 4’.
We know the answer is no, because we finished 5th.
It would have been the perfect documentary if you knew this was leading to bare minimum a return to the Champions League.
Watching goals from Henry and Mr Wenger lifting the title reminds you how far we have regressed.
As entertainer Kiwi points out, ‘we used to always be in the CL, now we couldn’t manage even Europa League.’
‘Being an Arsenal fan sucks, nothing to cheer about so many lows. It’s tragic’.
Does he have an agenda?
What about a commentator who points out had fans been in stadiums in 2021 they would have let the players know how they felt?
The Kroenkes decision to record our lowest ebb for the world to see, for the sake of a few million divides the fan base. In a way it sums up our owners’ priorities.
We laughed at Spurs for signing up with Amazon to document their failure to make the top 4.
We did exactly the same.
We get the usual PR spin from Josh Kroenke, whose sole mission it seems is to remind fans the Kroenke’s should only be judged since the years they became official custodians and not the years they had majority shares.
Our manager says out of his own mouth that the target is Europe and to be winning trophies.
It’s strange to read how readers call me negative for not being happy about the worst period of our history in quarter of a century, yet the voice over for a project of the club is allowed to do exactly that, stating the last few years haven’t been good and reminding us that the season being covered is the first time in 25 years there is zero European Football in North London.
I will openly admit to being negative about the Gunners at the moment. Not just do I own that, but it’s kind of obvious.
If something that you love is failing, why would, I be positive?
What’s positive about 8th?
Yet, you never see me personally abuse one of my own players.
It’s crazy to read social media posts telling Ramsdale to ‘Burn in Hell’ and threats of ‘you will get daily abuse’ just because he dared sign for us.
Again, as viewers, we know how the movie ends, that the keeper turns out to be one of our players of the season.
Yet, that these messages would be included and it’s no longer shocking, is a scary reflection of the sport in 2022.
More refreshing is to see his parents watch his debut, their excitement to see their son starting and on the front of the programme.
The first time we see our coach at work is before kicking off against Chelsea the week after defeat at Brentford.
His approach is to create an ‘us against the world’ mentality, that it hurts him to hear critics because he sees how much his players care and try.
He strangely comes up with a theory that some in the media are enjoying ‘hammering us’, yet what was he expecting with three defeats, 9 goals conceded, 0 scored?
Fans are being interviewed outside the Etihad while goals are still being scored.
‘It’s the worst Arsenal team I have ever seen’ says one Gooner. 36 mins in it confirmed I’m not the only one who said this wasn’t good enough
It doesn’t help when your boss sits in a canteen and says, ‘I’m annoyed so many people are trying to fracture the group’ which the Spaniard hid behind, ‘we experience this a lot’..
Wouldn’t it be great for the employer to set some standards and point out that he won’t tolerate them not being met?
You know like Arteta won’t accept when his players didn’t meet his values?
Instead of hearing the American blame outsiders, take some accountability of how Arsenal ended up in this situation?
Consecutive 8th finishes and a worst start to the Prem season.
Saying anyone who critiques that are ‘fracturing the group’ shows a lack of understanding.
Unfortunately, by the end of the season Josh was successful in getting his customers to think that 5th is progress. It’s genius yet sick that he’s done that.
‘It’s the worst Arsenal team I have ever seen’ says one Gooner. Thierry Henry points out: ‘we are Arsenal, we have to be top 4’. Is he negative? Does he have an agenda? If you don’t listen to me, listen to our greatest ever goal scorer.
Never think I don’t like Arteta the person. He says the right things and maybe even believe them.
Before the Norwich game, in the dressing room he gives a personal story about heart surgery aged two.
He admits to his players how he was rock bottom after recent humiliations, yet he thanked the players for making a low week in his career a positive one by just being them.
Whether that speech should be credited for a scrappy 1-0 win against Norwich, I’m not sure.
You know what there trying to do in this first episode.
Arteta is the protective father of a young group and won’t let anyone question them?
He’s the genius who has the insight to help them prove their doubters wrong.
Josh Kroenke is putting an arm round his manager at a time he needs it because ‘sometimes you need stability’.
If you knew nothing about Arsenal and this series was your first learning of the club, you would think Arteta and Josh Kroenke had inherited the worst Arsenal team ever and were the ones rescuing it.
In the case of the Kroenke Family, that’s simply not true…
Dan Smith
……………………………………..
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our opening game against Crystal Palace
Let’s get ready to rumble!
Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
“Yet you never see me personally abuse any player” speaks absolute volumes about some fans on JA!!!
I would like to think that I have the same thoughts as you on that one sentence Dan…. I’m now going to read the article once again, but after reading the hysteria regarding Bellerin, Torreria and others, that really did catch my attention.
Second point you make Dan “Arteta is the protective father of this young group and won’t let anyone question them”?
Surely your describing EXACTLY the philosophy of Arsene Wenger, who protected his players no matter what?
Do you see that as a good or bad thing, as you don’t seem to make that very clear?
He comes across well to be fair in the 3 episodes
I do believe he cares
Only issue is we know there are players Arteta was happy to throw under the bus
Your penultimate paragraph regarding what he inherited, is sadly what some fans believe and yet will not recognise that that squad of players have, without any additions, won for him, the only two trophies to date…. he has dismantled that squad (as is his right) and we “progressed” from 5th, to 8th, to 8th, back to 5th, while spending over £300,000,000 – so there is every reason to be somewhat negative.
The real problem you have though, is that you are not prepared to see how this season unfolds in my view.
As this series unfolds, we will witness the debacle of the January window leaving us completely open to what transpired – letting go of players and not replacing them, leaving him with no options come the end of the season, but to rush back players who were not ready… and the rest is history.
Arteta actually admits thus, when talking about Tierney etc.
BUT and this is where I believe he has learnt from his mistakes, he has gone out an bought seasoned professionals (not players for the future BS) to address those weaknesses, with dunihds that there is still the possibility of more players coming in.
The squad is most definitely stronger than last season and I think we will have a very successful season… what would be really interesting though, would be if Amazon stayed with us for this season and see what happens.
Enjoyed the article, lift your chin up and let the season unfold, at least there can be no more excuses this time.
Arsenal is the biggest spender in England since summer 2021, so I believe 2022 will be Arteta’s last chance. If he can’t show promising results in December, I bet Kroenke will look for his replacement
Many fans have vented their frustrations, but I still see a huge potential in him. Arsenal will need their best supporters to win their first away match
Personally I liked the first few episodes. It was pretty much what I expected and simular to the other all or nothing. Whe you actually look at arsenal and listen to some of the things they explain on all or nothing I think it can soften you a bit. But be opened.
Youngest squad
Youngest manager
Rebuilding a broken arsenal
Comparisons to wenger era
All things considered I am happy to see how this seasons goes. If we get 4th or win europa and finish 5th or 6th I would be happy.
8th to 5th is progress and I do believe injuries did not put us in good stead. Granted it was our own fault for not having the cover but we now how appropriate cover for all position. Bar maybe CM/CDM
This year I am arteta in and think we can do well. Battle for 3rd, 4th, 5th is on.
DAN ALWAYS, WITHOUT FAIL, PUTS and ONLY puts the case for the prosecution(of MA). iI have spent lots of wasted time attempting to ask Dan to be balenced but I LOST THAT BATTLE.
Now my fellow Gooners, I feel nothing apart from pity for DANS TOTAL INABILITY TO SEE ANYTHING AT ALL POSITIVE ABOUT MA.
My firm view is that dan is further andurthe risoplating himself from mainstreamn Gooners by his relentless negativity. But dan wil have to learn from experience that you reap what you sow inlife and he will become more and more isolated and divorced from normal Gooner opinion and will have to face the consequences of his quest to undermine and bring down MA.
DAN, has failed and palpably so, therefore he gets my sympathy, as I NOW KNOW HE SIMPLY CANNOT HELP HIMSELF, SO DESERVES MY PITY!
So your aware your wasting your time Jon ?
Why keep commenting then lol
It’s staged to a point
However
I enjoyed- if that is the right word – certain aspects of the programme
I haven’t taken it too seriously- certainly not seriously enough to get stressed. I do remember we lost the first 3 games so the fans that were interviewed were understandably peed off. I was as well
Undeniably awful that Ramsdale was abused on social media.
I saw Arteta as a man on a mission who also understands what it is like as a player
Not an outstanding piece of tv but a reminder of what we don’t ordinarily see
I agree about Josh Kroenke and the narrative he is trying to spin.
1. Team against the world? As if the money spent isn’t generated from fans, without them what would he have?
2. An owner with standards would be nice. “There there, now now” attitude compared to the rigid top 4 expected of Wenger and Emery.
3. Hearing Henry speak and remembering the will and toughness of those sides seems far different to what is on display.
Nice young lads we see, happy and excited full of youthful exuberance, but NOT A SINGLE KILLER AMONG THEM.
Opponents had sleepless nights over Bergkamp, Henry, Vieira, anyone in our team opponents dread? Maybe Jesus on current form.
We see the “process” on display, because that’s what we are at present. Will we ever regain that presence opponents feared? Command the respect we used to command?
I truly hope we are seeing the early days of that, I have to believe it’s only up from here.
Nice lads the whole lot, but not a single killer. What I wouldn’t give for a player with an aura about him. Hopefully Jesus is a player to grab the game by the scruff, to will and drag the team to a victory.
Sanchez is the last of that ilk at Arsenal, but I’m ever hopeful we will unearth more; we need them to push on.
Turning things on it’s head i see,dan.You are not called negative for being unhappy with our present state but to think we are not getting any better and will not is why i and fellow supporters call you and folks with similar agenda PESSIMISTS.so be the change you lot want to see and play ur part.
When did I say we are not getting better ?
I have praised the signings and said there were improvements last season but ultimately we lack the mentality to get over the line and that 5th can’t be called progress
Henry says in episode 2 Arsenal DNA is top 4
Is he negative and with an agenda ?
Currently watching part 2
Agree with guy from an earlier thread about the photographer
Awesome pep talk
@Sue P
I watched all 3 eps and found Artetas pep talks very emotional and uplifting. Here you get to see first hand what goes on, not second hand accounts or speculations surround how me treats the players, tactics etc. The photographer’s pre match pep talk before the NLD was very moving. The win had him in years…