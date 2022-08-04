Review of Arsenal “All Or Nothing” – Episode One

Review of “All Or Nothing Arsenal” Episode One by Dan

The problem with reviewing All Or Nothing is it’s like reading a book when you already know the ending.

The narrator asks will Arteta succeed in taking us back to our highest level.

Heck, the actual title says ‘the pressure on mounting on Arteta to get the club back into the top 4’.

We know the answer is no, because we finished 5th.

It would have been the perfect documentary if you knew this was leading to bare minimum a return to the Champions League.

Watching goals from Henry and Mr Wenger lifting the title reminds you how far we have regressed.

As entertainer Kiwi points out, ‘we used to always be in the CL, now we couldn’t manage even Europa League.’

‘Being an Arsenal fan sucks, nothing to cheer about so many lows. It’s tragic’.

Does he have an agenda?

What about a commentator who points out had fans been in stadiums in 2021 they would have let the players know how they felt?

The Kroenkes decision to record our lowest ebb for the world to see, for the sake of a few million divides the fan base. In a way it sums up our owners’ priorities.

We laughed at Spurs for signing up with Amazon to document their failure to make the top 4.

We did exactly the same.

We get the usual PR spin from Josh Kroenke, whose sole mission it seems is to remind fans the Kroenke’s should only be judged since the years they became official custodians and not the years they had majority shares.

Our manager says out of his own mouth that the target is Europe and to be winning trophies.

It’s strange to read how readers call me negative for not being happy about the worst period of our history in quarter of a century, yet the voice over for a project of the club is allowed to do exactly that, stating the last few years haven’t been good and reminding us that the season being covered is the first time in 25 years there is zero European Football in North London.

I will openly admit to being negative about the Gunners at the moment. Not just do I own that, but it’s kind of obvious.

If something that you love is failing, why would, I be positive?

What’s positive about 8th?

Yet, you never see me personally abuse one of my own players.

It’s crazy to read social media posts telling Ramsdale to ‘Burn in Hell’ and threats of ‘you will get daily abuse’ just because he dared sign for us.

Again, as viewers, we know how the movie ends, that the keeper turns out to be one of our players of the season.

Yet, that these messages would be included and it’s no longer shocking, is a scary reflection of the sport in 2022.

More refreshing is to see his parents watch his debut, their excitement to see their son starting and on the front of the programme.

The first time we see our coach at work is before kicking off against Chelsea the week after defeat at Brentford.

His approach is to create an ‘us against the world’ mentality, that it hurts him to hear critics because he sees how much his players care and try.

He strangely comes up with a theory that some in the media are enjoying ‘hammering us’, yet what was he expecting with three defeats, 9 goals conceded, 0 scored?

Fans are being interviewed outside the Etihad while goals are still being scored.

‘It’s the worst Arsenal team I have ever seen’ says one Gooner. 36 mins in it confirmed I’m not the only one who said this wasn’t good enough

It doesn’t help when your boss sits in a canteen and says, ‘I’m annoyed so many people are trying to fracture the group’ which the Spaniard hid behind, ‘we experience this a lot’..

Wouldn’t it be great for the employer to set some standards and point out that he won’t tolerate them not being met?

You know like Arteta won’t accept when his players didn’t meet his values?

Instead of hearing the American blame outsiders, take some accountability of how Arsenal ended up in this situation?

Consecutive 8th finishes and a worst start to the Prem season.

Saying anyone who critiques that are ‘fracturing the group’ shows a lack of understanding.

Unfortunately, by the end of the season Josh was successful in getting his customers to think that 5th is progress. It’s genius yet sick that he’s done that.

‘It’s the worst Arsenal team I have ever seen’ says one Gooner. Thierry Henry points out: ‘we are Arsenal, we have to be top 4’. Is he negative? Does he have an agenda? If you don’t listen to me, listen to our greatest ever goal scorer.

Never think I don’t like Arteta the person. He says the right things and maybe even believe them.

Before the Norwich game, in the dressing room he gives a personal story about heart surgery aged two.

He admits to his players how he was rock bottom after recent humiliations, yet he thanked the players for making a low week in his career a positive one by just being them.

Whether that speech should be credited for a scrappy 1-0 win against Norwich, I’m not sure.

You know what there trying to do in this first episode.

Arteta is the protective father of a young group and won’t let anyone question them?

He’s the genius who has the insight to help them prove their doubters wrong.

Josh Kroenke is putting an arm round his manager at a time he needs it because ‘sometimes you need stability’.

If you knew nothing about Arsenal and this series was your first learning of the club, you would think Arteta and Josh Kroenke had inherited the worst Arsenal team ever and were the ones rescuing it.

In the case of the Kroenke Family, that’s simply not true…

Dan Smith

