Review of Arsenal’s efficient win over Brighton – Back on top of the pile again

Arsenal vs Brighton in depth review

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad welcomed Brighton to The Emirates on Sunday night in what turned out to be a great performance from Arsenal and the perfect way to bounce bak after last weeks defeat to Aston Villa. Arsenal dominated most of the game and were unlucky to come away only 2-0 winners after having plenty of chances throughout the match, ultimately that won’t matter too much though as we now sit back top of the table after Liverpool drew with United last night and were back in the driving seat, here’s a run down of the win against Brighton.

In the first half the ball was very much in Arsenal possession a lot of the time, creating chance after chance and the ball continued to hug the right wing as Bukayo Saka looked electric and looked to be the most likely avenue in which Arsenal could score. Odegaard had a few opportunities but narrowly missed them and we went into the tunnel at half time, very much in control but weren’t able to capitalise on the chances that were created.

The second half started a lot like the first and Arsenal were in full control, dominating play and playing a very high tempo, high press system that Brighton looked like they could hardly handle. In the 53rd minutes Arsenal finally got the break they deserved and after a shot from Odegaard was saved and sent out for a corner, Saka stepped up a whipped a ball right into the middle of the box, first deflecting off a Brighton players head and landing perfectly on the head of Gabriel Jesus who simply headed the ball into the back of the net, beating the Brighton keeper and putting Arsenal 1-0 up.

The game continued being high tempo and Arsenal were searching for another goal, again creating plenty of chances but didn’t look clinical enough to finish them. Di Zerbi looked to his bench and made a few changes to try to help his team get back into the game but only shortly after Arsenal managed to bag another goal to seal the deal for the Gunners.

After some lovely footwork from Odegaard in his own half he passed the ball to Nketiah who spotted the run of the open Kai Havertz and passed the ball perfectly through to him, Havertz dropped his shoulder, took a quick look up and fired the ball along the ground, beating the Brighton keeper and finding the bottom right hand corner of the net to seal the deal for Arsenal and add another goal to the every growing Kai Havertz goals this season.

We probably should have won by more but, the performance was good and at the end of the day, we got the three points and now currently sit back on top of the table. A good game from everyone but still a lot to work on if we want to win the league.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

