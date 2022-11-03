Review of November’s crucial fixtures in Arsenal Women’s race for WSL title

A review of Arsenal Women’s Super League November schedule By Michelle

Let`s take a look at Arsenal Women’s performance to date in the 2022/23 Women’s Super League tournament. Our Gunners have played 5 games and WON all 5 games:

Sept 16th Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0

Sept 24th Arsenal beat Tottenham 4-0 at Emirates, while breaking WSL attendance record.

Oct 16th Arsenal beat Reading 1-0, on tired legs but our Gunners got the job done!

Oct 23rd Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-0

Oct 30th Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1, achieving a record-breaking 13 consecutive WSL wins!

Arsenal’s next WSL match is away at Leicester’s King Power Stadium next Sunday. Tickets available here Our Gunners will be vying to extend that winning streak to 14 consecutive games. Leicester are currently bottom of the Women’s Super League table, having lost 5 out of 5 games this season and they finished one from the bottom of the league in the 2021/22 season. When Arsenal met Leicester in the previous 2021/22 season they won both games easily with a 4-0 win for Arsenal in December 2021 and a 5-0 win for Arsenal in April 2022. So last season and current season form would predict a score of 4/5/6-0 to Arsenal. Your thoughts?

After Leicester, Arsenal Women host the mighty Manchester United at Emirates Stadium. Tickets have been selling fast but are still available to purchase here. Manchester United are leaders of the WSL league table (on goal difference with Arsenal), so perhaps the Leicester match will allow Arsenal to get a good few goals in the back of the net and get ahead on goal difference? Every single match is important.. Manchester United, like Arsenal, have won 5 of 5 WSL games this season.

Arsenal finished 2nd in the 2021/22 WSL season, losing to eventual champions Chelsea, by one solitary point. Our Gunners definitely have that trophy in their sights this season! Manchester United finished 4th behind their arch rivals in 3rd place Manchester City. They will certainly be looking to improve that position this season.

Arsenal and Manchester United met twice in the WSL season last year. In November 2021 Arsenal beat Man United 2-0. When they met again in February 2022 Manchester United held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw. So last season and current season form leads to a very difficult score to predict. But, this game is at home to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, potentially with another record-breaking crowd, so I definitely fancy Arsenal’s chances on this one. Your thoughts?

So can The Gunners hit 14 consecutive wins with an away win against Leicester (and hopefully a lot of goals!)? And can our Gunners hit 15 consecutive wins with a home game win against Manchester United?

What do you think of their chances?

Michelle Maxwell

