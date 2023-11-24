Review: Southampton give Arsenal a run for their money in Women’s Conti Cup clash

AWFC vs Southampton in the Conti Cup

Our Arsenal Women made the short trip down to Southampton to St. Mary’s stadium to face off against Championship side Southampton, in our attempt to retain the continental Cup. Jonas Eidevall and his staff made a lot of changes from our game against Brighton and only Noelle Martiz and Frida Maanum were left in the line up. Walking away with all three points, here’s a run down of how the match played out.

The first half was a bit all over the place for Arsenal Women and although we had a lot of the possession, Southampton were set up well and were defending very well. We had a number of chances but couldn’t find the back of the net and Southampton kept their set up solid, having a few chances of their own but both teams were defending well.

We seemed to lack a bit of energy, and danger when going forward, which could be due to the fact that Eidevall had made a lot of changes, and it seemed like that stopped a bit of the consistency we’ve been seeing from our Arsenal Women lately. The first half ended 0-0 at the break and left Arsenal with what looked like a lot to do.

In the second half Eidevall looked to his bench and brought on Amanda Ilestedt and Caitlin Foord for Codina and Russo and we started to look a bit more dangerous when going forward. Foord brought a lot more pace down the wing and seemed to get a lot of the ball as soon as she came on.

In the 55th minute Arsenal were caught out on the counter and, after a nicely controlled pass landed at the feet of Southampton’s in form midfielder Molly Pike. Pike dropped her shoulder, nudging the ball around Jennifer Beattie, and took a shot just on the edge of the box, which looked like it was in the air forever, and looped over the top of D’Angelo’s head and into the back of the Arsenal keeper’s net. An incredibly good goal to put Southampton 1-0 up.

The goal really seemed to light a fire under the bums of Arsenal and only 5 minutes later we managed to equalise. After a deflected pass into the box from Hurtig landed at the feet of Frida Maanum, who used her strength to keep the Southampton defender at bay, and fired an absolute bullet of a shot into the top of the net from close range to put Arsenal on level terms and back in the game. A composed and powerful shot from Maanum and not easy to do.

The game went on being very end-to-end, with both sides getting their chances, and as the time died down most were expecting to go to penalties but in the dying minutes of extra time Arsenal Women were awarded a corner, and was it whipped into the middle and Amanda Ilestedt leaped up and managed to get her head onto the ball and into the bottom right hand corner of the net to put Arsenal 2-1 up and walk away with all three important points.

What’s your thoughts on our women’s performance Gooners?

Daisy Mae

