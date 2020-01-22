Revised Arsenal player ratings against Chelsea after much reflection

Arsenal player ratings yesterday was a little too harsh and a revision is required.

This is the very first time that it has been necessary for me to do a revised player ratings and to be honest, I am not at all surprised.

When the ratings were done last night I did preface it with the fact that the ratings were being done while emotions were raw. That was a mistake.

Some of the players were given ratings that were a little too low, not all but some.

Revised Arsenal player ratings

Leno – 8

Up one on yesterday, because on closer inspection his saves and calm manner were pivotal, he was commanding and that gives his defenders confidence and that was required in bucket loads last night.

Saka – 7

Stays the same

Luiz – 2

Stays the same

Mustafi – 6

Up a huge four from two to six. Yes, he made a massive error but with his confidence in the gutter even before that mistake to then put in the performance he did after that was remarkable. He stood up massively all things considered.

Bellerin – 8

Stays the same

Torreira -8

Stays the same

Xhaka – 9

Up two and my man of the match. Having watched the full game once again I was so impressed with him, not just his defending but he was the true captain on the pitch, he lead the team like a warrior, he was calm and composed, did no rash tackles and I am positive without him we would have lost.

Ozil – 4

Up two, he did not have the best of games but that was because of the way game changed, a spirited back to the wall game is not for the German but that is not his fault and not a job he can do but prior to the sending off he was trying to get a grip on the game and he was not lazy or disinterested, it was simply not his type of game and that is why Guebndouzi was brought on. Horses for courses.

Pepe -6

Up two, My rating was harsh yesterday, his judgement is questionable, always one dribble too many but he did drag Chelsea players all over the place when he got the ball and while he does need to improve, his rating was unfair yesterday.

Martinelli – 8

Stays the same

Lacazette – 6

Up one, he did work his socks off, he did his fair share of defending and just needs a goal to get his season back on track. This was a game where his best work largely went unseen.

Subs

Guendouzi – 6

Up one, his five was unfair, he did the job that was asked of him and did it well.

Manager

Arteta – 7

Five was definitely too low, he deserved more credit than I have given him in this match and while the honeymoon period is over in my eyes it does not mean that he did not make a difference yesterday. The second-half performance and the upturn in most of the player’s attitudes and determination are down to him. That I acknowledge.