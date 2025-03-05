Riccardo Calafiori: A defensive asset with a striker’s instinct?

One Arsenal defender who can be relied upon to convert a goal-scoring opportunity—particularly with his feet—is Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian arrived at the Emirates in the summer but has already established himself as a key player. Not only has he been solid defensively, but he has also contributed crucial goals, proving to be an attacking threat from left-back.

Arsenal boasts a strong attacking lineup, yet Calafiori’s adventurous style of play sees him frequently positioned in advanced areas. His ability to exploit these spaces has been evident this season, most recently with a well-taken goal against PSV in the Champions League.

At present, Arsenal faces an attacking crisis, with Mikel Merino leading the line despite not being a natural striker. The Gunners remain in need of reinforcements in that role, as Merino’s deployment up front has been a necessity rather than a tactical preference.

Given his composure in front of goal, Calafiori could be considered as an alternative option. His finishing ability this season has been clinical, and while primarily a defender, his instincts in attacking areas suggest he could adapt to a more advanced role if required.

Deploying him as a false nine could offer Arsenal greater flexibility in attack, ensuring they have enough goal-scoring options during this challenging period. While unconventional, it would provide another solution to their current shortage of natural strikers.

As long as Arsenal can create and convert chances, goals should not be a major concern, regardless of how long it takes for their main attackers to return. Calafiori’s attacking contributions may prove invaluable in keeping the team competitive.