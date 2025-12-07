Riccardo Calafiori compounds Arsenal’s selection woes

Riccardo Calafiori has added to Arsenal’s selection difficulties after receiving a booking in their match against Aston Villa. The Italian has served as the main left back for the Gunners throughout this season, making him a consistent presence in the side. In the last fixture started by Myles Lewis Skelly, the Englishman demonstrated why Calafiori remains the player most trusted in that role at the Emirates, and the Italian continues to enjoy his manager’s confidence and has remained one of the standout performers in the squad.

Suspension Creates a New Selection Dilemma

Mikel Arteta would start Calafiori whenever he is fit and available, but he will now be required to replace him for the team’s next Premier League fixture. The yellow card the defender received against Villa has resulted in a suspension, meaning he is unavailable for Arsenal’s upcoming league commitment. He had gone into the match with four previous bookings, which demanded an extra level of caution, yet despite his efforts, he was unable to avoid another caution.

This suspension opens the door for Lewis Skelly to make a case for himself once again. The young Englishman will have an opportunity to redeem his previous performance when Arsenal face Wolves in the Premier League next weekend. Calafiori’s absence, therefore, creates both a challenge and a potential opportunity within the squad, particularly in a period where consistency and reliability in the defensive line are crucial.

One Match Ban Offers Limited Disruption

According to Express Sports, the defender will miss only one match, provided he does not suffer any injuries. While this offers some reassurance for Arsenal, it still forces Arteta into a reorganisation for an important fixture. The manager will need to decide whether Lewis Skelly is ready to step up again or whether an alternative adjustment is required to maintain stability on the left side of defence. Calafiori’s suspension serves as a reminder of how quickly circumstances can shift, particularly in a season where Arsenal are striving to maintain momentum and keep all key players available whenever possible.